Iyo Sky Retains WWE Women's Title vs. Charlotte, Asuka at Fastlane 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Iyo Sky defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat match at Fastlane on Saturday to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

Sky defended her belt after hitting a moonsault on Flair, who appeared to have the match won after getting Asuka to tap out to the Figure Eight. However, Bayley distracted the referee during the submission, allowing the titleholder to take advantage of the situation.

The SmackDown women's division has run through Iyo and Damage CTRL since SummerSlam in August when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become WWE women's champion for the first time.

Asuka put the title on the line against Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and while Belair prevailed, her reign lasted only a couple of minutes due to Sky's successful cash-in.

Shortly after SummerSlam, Belair took some time off, while both The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow continued their pursuit of the title.

Saturday marked Sky's first title defense at a premium live event and only her third televised defense overall. One of the first ones was a singles match against Asuka on the Sept. 22 SmackDown that The Genius of the Sky won due in large part to interference from Bayley.

On the Sept. 29 edition of SmackDown, Flair faced Bayley and declared before the match that she would challenge Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane if she could beat The Role Model.

The Queen was victorious, but Bayley and Sky attacked her afterward, which caused Asuka to intervene and make the save.

The Empress cut a fiery promo, prompting Bayley to agree to a Triple Threat title match at Fastlane on Iyo's behalf.

Bayley put Sky in a difficult spot since she had to put her belt on the line against two of the greatest and most accomplished female Superstars in WWE history.

Despite the fact that the odds were stacked against her, though, Sky came through with the biggest win of her reign thus far and further established herself as the woman to beat on SmackDown.