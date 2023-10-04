Rams' Cooper Kupp Designated for Return from Hamstring Injury Ahead of Eagles Game

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams' passing attack might look much more dangerous for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That is because the Rams announced wide receiver Cooper Kupp was designated for return. Kupp was placed on injured reserve and missed the first four contests because of a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice ahead of the Week 5 game against the Eagles.

Los Angeles has been solid in his absence with a 2-2 record and has largely relied on Puka Nacua at the wide receiver position. The rookie has 39 catches for 501 yards and one touchdown through four games and is on pace for an incredible season.

Elsewhere, Tutu Atwell has been a formidable second option with 22 catches for 270 yards and one touchdown.

The emergence of Nacua in particular is intriguing with Kupp's eventual return looming. After all, the latter would typically draw double teams, but opposing defenses will also have to account for the rookie and make sure he isn't exploiting them in favorable matchups.

Kupp will have to stay healthy for that to happen.

He appeared in just nine games last season with an ankle injury, which was one reason the Rams disappointed on the way to a 5-12 record.

The setback also prevented him from fully building on his incredible 2021 campaign that saw him lead the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16). As if that wasn't enough, he won Super Bowl MVP while helping lead the team to a championship.