Jason Kelce Says Eagles Were Incorrectly Penalized for 'Tush Push' After NFL Warning

The discourse about the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push" quarterback sneak play continued this week, and the NFC East team was even penalized for it during Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders because officials believed guard Landon Dickerson was in the neutral zone.

Center Jason Kelce explained why he believes that was the incorrect call during an appearance on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis, which is presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment (37:50 mark):

"We got warned about this [by the NFL] in the week," Kelce said. "You know, defensive players have been lining up in the neutral zone to try and stop the play. We've seen that called on opposing defensive lines. But they did send a warning that Landon has been in the neutral zone, and that that is against the rules. The only player allowed in the neutral zone is the center."

Kelce also said Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne was putting his hand under the ball before the snap.

As for the penalty?

"Landon has been lining up in the neutral zone, so they warned us before the game. The reason they called this, though, was they said his hand was in the neutral zone. You see that hand in the neutral zone? …The problem is that's not Landon's hand, that's my hand. I get in a four-point stance on the goal-line sneak. That's my left hand, and they called it on Landon. But Landon's hand is behind the ball. So I think they messed this up, actually. But that's what happens when you go searching for things."

The play has been largely unstoppable for the Eagles, which has led to some complaints from opposing fans and viewers.

The combination of Philadelphia's dominant offensive line and quarterback Jalen Hurts' lower body strength makes it nearly impossible for opposing defenses to stop the Eagles from getting a yard.

Yet teams who believe it is automatic found out that is not the case the hard way this past week.

Multiple offenses, including the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, all failed while attempting to run their own version of the play.