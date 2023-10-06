2023 MLB Playoff Power Rankings: Where All 8 Teams Stand Ahead of Divisional Round

8 of 8

Team Ranks

OPS: .845 (1st)

HR: 307 (1st)

R/G: 5.85 (1st)

ERA: 4.14 (15th)

SP ERA: 4.36 (17th)

RP ERA: 3.81 (10th)

The Braves led the majors with 104 wins on the strength of baseball's best offense, and one of the best offenses we've seen in years. They set the MLB record with a .501 slugging percentage as a team and tied the record for most team home runs (307) and most players with 30 home runs (five).

They scored at least 10 runs a whopping 20 different times, and they were shut out just twice all season, with both coming over the first two months of the schedule.

The question is going to be their starting pitching.

Max Fried threw five innings in an intrasquad game on Tuesday night as he works his way back from a blister that landed him on the injured list to end the season. While he is on track to start Game 2 in the NLDS, blisters can be fickle.

Charlie Morton was also sidelined down the stretch with right index finger inflammation, and he won't be eligible to come off the injured list until the NLCS. That leaves Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder to follow a hopefully healthy Fried in the NLDS, and a major question mark in a potential Game 4 of the NLCS if Morton is unavailable.