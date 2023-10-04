Minnesota Mayor: Taylor Swift May Need to Console Travis Kelce After Chiefs-Vikings

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Mayor of Minneapolis is actively courting Taylor Swift to be in attendance for Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

"If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis [sometimes known as Swiftieapolis] this weekend, we'll be Ready For It," Mayor Jacob Frey told TMZ Sports. "It's possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits!"

Swift has been in attendance for the Chiefs' last two games, victories over the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, in support of rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The result has been a massive spike in social media and ratings attention for Chiefs games. Swift's presence for Sunday night's game against the Jets drew more than 27 million viewers, making it the highest-rated Sunday broadcast since the Super Bowl.

In particular, Swift's presence has driven a massive increase in ratings among teen girls and young women. Kelce's jerseys have also been flying off the shelves, seeing a 400 percent increase in sales since Swift's first appearance at a Chiefs game.