Patriots Rumors: Christian Gonzalez out for Season, to Have Shoulder Injury Surgery

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez's rookie season has come to an end due to the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gonzalez will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum that resulted from his dislocated shoulder.

News of Gonzalez's injury came moments after Rapoport reported the Patriots were acquiring J.C. Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson spent the first four years of his career in New England and became a star playing in head coach Bill Belichick's defense. He was named to the All-Pro second team in his final season with the team in 2021 before signing with the Chargers as a free agent.

Things weren't going well for Jackson in Los Angeles. He struggled mightily before being benched during a Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old was back in the lineup the following week, but suffered a ruptured patellar tendon that ended his 2022 season prematurely.

After starting the first two games this season, Jackson was a healthy inactive in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was active for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but head coach Brandon Staley didn't use him.

Gonzalez was selected by the Patriots with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He was having a very promising start with 17 combined tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in four games.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when Gonzalez tackled Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. He initially went back to the defensive huddle before going to a knee and holding his arm close to his body.

Depending on how quickly Jackson can get acclimated back into New England's defense, he might have a chance to play at least some snaps for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.