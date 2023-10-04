New York to Allow Early Morning Alcohol Sales for Bills vs. Jaguars Game in London

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Bills Mafia will be able to enjoy some breakfast beers on Sunday.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced she extended the deadline for bars and restaurants to apply for permits that will allow them to sell alcohol as early as 8 a.m. ET for Sunday's Buffalo Bills game:

The Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London with kickoff slated for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted the bars and restaurants now have until Friday to apply for the permits. The deadline had previously already expired.

Smith pointed out that Hochul was born in Buffalo and is a well-known Bills fan. She played an important role in securing the deal that will commit $850 million in taxpayer money for the team's new stadium.

As for the actual game on Sunday, it is one that could resonate in the AFC postseason race.