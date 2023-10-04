X

    Urban Meyer Denies Rumors Linking Him to Michigan State HC Job, Has 'No Interest'

    Doric SamOctober 4, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Urban Meyer is seen prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    A rumor began floating around that Urban Meyer would be a candidate to become head coach at Michigan State following the firing of Mel Tucker, but he quickly put an end to that speculation.

    According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Meyer said he's enjoying his job as a Fox Sports analyst so much that he has "no interest" in joining the Spartans and there's "zero truth" to the rumors.

