Urban Meyer Denies Rumors Linking Him to Michigan State HC Job, Has 'No Interest'

A rumor began floating around that Urban Meyer would be a candidate to become head coach at Michigan State following the firing of Mel Tucker, but he quickly put an end to that speculation.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Meyer said he's enjoying his job as a Fox Sports analyst so much that he has "no interest" in joining the Spartans and there's "zero truth" to the rumors.

