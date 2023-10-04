Jürgen Klopp Calls for Tottenham vs. Liverpool Replay After Wrongly Disallowed Goal

Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp expressed his belief Wednesday that last weekend's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur should be replayed after a VAR review wrongly upheld a disallowed goal.

Although he is doubtful it will happen, Klopp called for a replay due to the "unprecedented" nature of the blown call:

During the 34th minute of the match, Luis Díaz seemingly scored to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead. The on-field official called it offside, and after a brief VAR review, the call was upheld.

On Tuesday, the English Premier League released audio of the VAR review, which featured VAR officials realizing they made a mistake by confirming the call after the visuals showed Díaz was onside:

The VAR officials attempted to backtrack, but the match had already been resumed, so they could not correct their mistake.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) released a statement after the match Saturday, acknowledging that an error was made:

"PGMOL acknowledge significant human error during Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. The goal by Luis Díaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error."

Had the goal been allowed, it would have given Liverpool a huge boost, as they were playing a man down after Curtis Jones was shown a red card in the 26th minute.

With the red card and the disallowed goal deflating the Reds, Tottenham took advantage in the 36th minute, as Son Heung-min scored to give them a 1-0 lead.

Somewhat surprisingly, Liverpool struck back in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time with an equalizing goal by Cody Gakpo, giving them some momentum entering the second half.

Liverpool went down a second man in the 69th minute when Diogo Jota was red carded, and while they nearly made it to the finish line to secure a draw, a Joël Matip own goal in the 96th minute gave Tottenham the win.

Tottenham winning created a huge shift in the standings, as they leapfrogged Liverpool into second place with 17 points, while the Reds sit in fourth with 16 points.

Although Liverpool were undoubtedly dealt a bad hand in Saturday's loss, Klopp does not foresee any major changes being made.