Video: Colorado HC Deion Sanders Meets with Joel Embiid, 76ers at PHI's Training Camp

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Since the Philadelphia 76ers are holding training camp in Colorado, it's only fitting they went to visit the biggest star in college football.

The Sixers, led by reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, met with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders on Tuesday.

At one point when everyone was seated to eat dinner, Sanders made a speech about always wanting to see the best vs. the best and referenced Embiid going head-to-head with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić.

There was some controversy last season when Embiid was held out of a game against the Nuggets in Denver late in the year with what the 76ers called a sore right calf. His absence came at a point when he was making a final push to win the MVP award. It was also only the second game he sat out after the All-Star break.

Embiid has only played eight games against the Nuggets, tied for his fewest vs. one single opponent in his career. He hasn't played in Denver since Nov. 8, 2019.

The 76ers are using Colorado State University's basketball facilities as their home for training camp. Head coach Nick Nurse picked that location in an attempt to better challenge them and increase their conditioning for the regular season by playing in the thin air.