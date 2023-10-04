CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is Perfect Co-Headliner for WWE WrestleMania 40

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Astute wrestling fans tuning into WWE Raw of late will have noticed there are quite a few hints, some not so subtle, about CM Punk during recent Seth Rollins promos.

From calling himself "the best in the world" to referring to himself as "Chicago made," there have been too many winks and nudges for the possibility of a WWE return for the former world champion to be ignored.

Monday's Raw included the latest, a reference by Michael Cole during his interview with Rollins to a 2005 Ring of Honor promo in which Punk referred to himself as the puppeteer and manipulator.

There are plenty of reasons to believe Rollins and Co. may just be toying with a crowd looking to read between the lines, particularly given the bridges that were incinerated by Punk on his way out of WWE in 2014.

Add in Rollins' answer to reporter Nick Hausman's question regarding a potential Punk return, and there is plenty of reason to believe the former All Elite Wrestling star will never set foot inside a WWE locker room again.

Typically, these teases do not make television unless there is some fire to the smoke.

Whether there are ongoing discussions, solidified plans or this is all simply wishful thinking on the part of Punk fans, there is no denying a showdown between The Straight Edge Superstar and The Visionary is WrestleMania main event-worthy.

Professional Similarities

Both Punk and Rollins rose to prominence as professional wrestlers during their time in Ring of Honor, where they were recognized among the best in the business and had world title reigns to reflect as much.

Both had their fair share of frustration in WWE, despite main event pushes and world title runs, and neither has been particularly shy about expressing their opinions.

Both took on religious-based characters, Punk with the Straight Edge Society and Rollins as The Monday Night Messiah, and both were celebrated as in-ring workers before WWE Creative caught up.

Rollins may have enjoyed a legitimate main event push faster than Punk, but both got over because of their connections with the audience and were able to make the most of said pushes, though not without some hurdles to clear along the way.

For all the hostility that may seem to exist between them, they have more in common professionally than one may have considered.

A showdown between them in Philadelphia, a hardcore wrestling city with reactions like few others, next April would not only produce strong in-ring content, but the perceived heat between them would also make for one of the more emotionally fueled battles on the card.

The build, including all of the verbalized attacks, would make for a red-hot atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field.

With Roman Reigns likely to battle either Cody Rhodes or The Rock, and the likelihood of a showdown between Jimmy and Jey Uso, it does present the distinct possibility that world heavyweight champion Rollins could be the odd man out again at The Show of Shows.

The Visionary has earned the right to compete on the grandest stage and in one of the hottest programs on the show.

There would be few, if any, names hotter than Punk after his controversial run with AEW. And he would have plenty of critics and doubters to silence, too.