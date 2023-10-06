Updated 2023 WWE Fastlane Card and Predictions for Match Order

Set Number: X161332 TK1

While the number of matches is limited, WWE will bring plenty of star power with it when it arrives in Indianapolis for Fastlane on Saturday.

For the first time since his recent return to WWE, John Cena will compete in a televised match, while the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Women's Championship and undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will all be on the line.

Additionally, one of the most brutal match types in WWE will be on display when Seth Rollins puts the world heavyweight title on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match.

Here is everything you need to know about Fastlane, including the full match card, projected card order and a more in-depth breakdown of the top matches to watch.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Peacock

WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card and Projected Order

John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa)

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & TBA) vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Top WWE Fastlane 2023 Matches to Watch

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

In the potential main event of Fastlane, Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship up for grabs in a Last Man Standing match against the ruthless and motivated Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins and Nakamura headlined the last WWE main roster premium live event in Payback, and they put on a strong bout that saw Rollins barely retain after getting pushed to the limit by Nakamura.

Since then, The King of Strong Style has gone to great lengths to get inside Rollins' head, and he has taken every opportunity to attack The Visionary and soften him up prior to their rematch.

On the go-home episode of Raw prior to Fastlane, Nakamura jumped Rollins from behind and viciously beat him down until he could no longer answer the count of 10.

Nakamura's presentation has been top notch lately, and he feels more legitimate and like a bigger threat than he has since first arriving in WWE.

Rollins may still retain, but there is a very real chance that Nakamura could win to become a world champion for the first time on the main roster, and that possibility is undoubtedly worth tuning in for.

The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

For the first time since getting traded from SmackDown to Raw at Cody Rhodes' behest, Jey Uso will have a title opportunity at Fastlane.

Uso and Rhodes are joining forces to take on Judgment Day member Damian Priest and Finn Balor in an undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match that has a chance to steal the show.

Fans are used to seeing Jey team with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, which is a combination that has enjoyed a ton of success over the years, including eight tag team title reigns and the single longest tag team title reign in WWE history.

It is fair to wonder how well Jey will mesh with Cody, but they have been tight since the trade, and they are battling a common enemy in The Judgment Day.

There were some major cracks in the Judgment Day foundation on Raw, but Dominik Mysterio bounced back to win the North American Championship back from Trick Williams on NXT, so they enter Fastlane with some momentum.

Also, Dominik and Rhea Ripley, plus pseudo-Judgment Day member JD McDonagh figure to get involved in Saturday's match, so the odds could be stacked against Rhodes and Uso, although they may have some allies of their own in Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Regardless of the outside interference, the four Superstars involved in the match are among the best, and they promise to be on a fantastic in-ring performance.

John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

LA Knight has been stacking up breakthrough performances in recent months, including winning a battle royal at SummerSlam and beating The Miz at Payback.

At Fastlane, he could create his biggest moment yet when he teams with arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time in John Cena against Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Knight saved Cena from a Bloodline attack last week on SmackDown and signed on the dotted line to be Cena's partner, much to the delight of the fans, but much to the horror of Paul Heyman.

While Cena and Knight vs. Jimmy and Solo may not quite live up to the in-ring prowess of some of the other matches on the Fastlane card, the story attached to it is as compelling as any.

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is set to make his return on next week's SmackDown, meaning the result of this match figures to loom large, especially when it comes to the future of The Bloodline.

Also, Reigns will likely be in search of an opponent for next month's Crown Jewel premium live event, and if Cena and Knight win, one of them could step into that spot.

Putting Knight alongside Cena and against The Bloodline is a massive vote of confidence in his abilities by WWE, and Fastlane provides an opportunity for him to prove the faith is warranted.