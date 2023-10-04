Bucks' Khris Middleton Expects Himself, Giannis, Damian Lillard to Have Career Years

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Khris Middleton is expecting himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to all have huge years after the former Portland Trail Blazers point guard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last week.

"Khris told me yesterday he expects all three to have a career year," TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes said on the #thisleague Uncut podcast with fellow NBA reporter Marc Stein (14:20 mark). "That's saying a lot."

It certainly seems likely that Dame and the Greek Freak will put up huge numbers in what might be the league's most indefensible pick-and-roll action. Whether Middleton sees as many shots in this new setup, however, remains to be seen, as he'll be going from the second option on offense to No. 3.