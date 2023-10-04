X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bucks' Khris Middleton Expects Himself, Giannis, Damian Lillard to Have Career Years

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Adrian Griffin of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for portraits with (L-R) Giannis Antetokounmpo #34, Damian Lillard #0, Khris Middleton #22 and Brook Lopez #11 during media day on October 02, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Khris Middleton is expecting himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to all have huge years after the former Portland Trail Blazers point guard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last week.

    "Khris told me yesterday he expects all three to have a career year," TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes said on the #thisleague Uncut podcast with fellow NBA reporter Marc Stein (14:20 mark). "That's saying a lot."

    It certainly seems likely that Dame and the Greek Freak will put up huge numbers in what might be the league's most indefensible pick-and-roll action. Whether Middleton sees as many shots in this new setup, however, remains to be seen, as he'll be going from the second option on offense to No. 3.

    On the other hand, he should find himself open for more than a few wide-open threes. Milwaukee's offense should be tough to stop this season, and Middleton is already chomping at the bit.

    Bucks' Khris Middleton Expects Himself, Giannis, Damian Lillard to Have Career Years
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon