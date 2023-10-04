Corbin Carroll, D-Backs' Power Impresses Fans in MLB Wild Card Game 1 Win vs. Brewers

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks didn't reach the postseason on the strength of their power, finishing 22nd in baseball this season with just 166 home runs.

But the long ball won them Game 1 of the Wild Card round, as Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno each left the yard in a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Carroll's two-run shot and Marte's solo homer came back-to-back in the top of the third, tying the game, while Moreno gave them the lead in the top of the fourth with an absolute blast:

That the Brewers suddenly leveled up their home-run rating against Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes made it all the more impressive.

Christian Walker would add two insurance runs in the top of the ninth with a double ripped to dead center, and just like that Arizona found itself one win away from the NLDS.

And Brewers fans and pundits alike were loving it:

It was the Brewers who jumped out to an early lead in this one on Carlos Santana's RBI single in the bottom of the first and Tyrone Taylor's two-run jack in the second.

Milwaukee's best chance to salvage Game 1 came in the bottom of the fifth, when they loaded the bases with no outs after three straight singles.

It appeared that Brice Turang was then hit by a pitch, tying the game. But replay overturned the call, Turang struck out and Turner hit into a double play after a fantastic play from Arizona third baseman Evan Longoria.

The Diamondbacks needed just about the entire roster to steal Game 1. Brandon Pfaadt only lasted 2.2 innings, giving up seven hits and a walk while striking out four, but six Arizona relievers held Milwaukee scoreless over the final 6.1 innings, giving up just five hits while striking out seven.