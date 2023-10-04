X

MLB

    Corbin Carroll, D-Backs' Power Impresses Fans in MLB Wild Card Game 1 Win vs. Brewers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Corbin Carroll #7 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after Carroll hit a home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game One of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    The Arizona Diamondbacks didn't reach the postseason on the strength of their power, finishing 22nd in baseball this season with just 166 home runs.

    But the long ball won them Game 1 of the Wild Card round, as Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno each left the yard in a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

    Carroll's two-run shot and Marte's solo homer came back-to-back in the top of the third, tying the game, while Moreno gave them the lead in the top of the fourth with an absolute blast:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    We have a whole new ballgame in Milwaukee! Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte go back-to-back to tie it up! 🐍<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/2Wm89PSS2J">pic.twitter.com/2Wm89PSS2J</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Gabriel Moreno gives Arizona the lead! 💥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Dbacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dbacks</a>)<a href="https://t.co/EvrpugF6Yb">pic.twitter.com/EvrpugF6Yb</a>

    That the Brewers suddenly leveled up their home-run rating against Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes made it all the more impressive.

    Christian Walker would add two insurance runs in the top of the ninth with a double ripped to dead center, and just like that Arizona found itself one win away from the NLDS.

    Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks

    C-Walk and the C stands for clutch!! <a href="https://t.co/gLvKqTZ0nl">pic.twitter.com/gLvKqTZ0nl</a>

    And Brewers fans and pundits alike were loving it:

    LEEZUS @AndrewLeezus

    You just knew Corbin Carroll was gonna be built for the playoffs. Same as Book. He's Him.

    Dave Burns @Burnsy987

    Corbin Carroll, not sneaky power, just power.

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    Yep that seems about right for Corbin Carroll's postseason debut

    Luke Lapinski @LukeLapinski

    Took Corbin Carroll all of two career postseason at-bats to make an impact. Seems about right.

    Vince Marotta @Vincemarotta

    Corbin KILLED that ball. And so did Marte. Ok.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    with Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno, this is the 7th time in postseason history a team has gotten HR from multiple players age 23 or younger in a game<br><br>it's the first of those where the players in question were making their postseason debuts

    Xavier Scruggs @Xavier_Scruggs

    Gabriel Moreno has already did it with the bat tonight. Here's a reminder of how important he's been behind the plate for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Dbacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dbacks</a> ⬇️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArizonaBorn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArizonaBorn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/F3aSoadSPb">pic.twitter.com/F3aSoadSPb</a>

    It was the Brewers who jumped out to an early lead in this one on Carlos Santana's RBI single in the bottom of the first and Tyrone Taylor's two-run jack in the second.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Tyrone Taylor got all of that one! 💪<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/FAOX16pAkU">pic.twitter.com/FAOX16pAkU</a>

    Milwaukee's best chance to salvage Game 1 came in the bottom of the fifth, when they loaded the bases with no outs after three straight singles.

    It appeared that Brice Turang was then hit by a pitch, tying the game. But replay overturned the call, Turang struck out and Turner hit into a double play after a fantastic play from Arizona third baseman Evan Longoria.

    MLB @MLB

    Lunging Longo! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/aO9hkUJECL">pic.twitter.com/aO9hkUJECL</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Evan Longoria, are you kidding? 🤯<br><br>(MLB x <a href="https://twitter.com/CapitalOne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CapitalOne</a>) <a href="https://t.co/KpM5U0JVcq">pic.twitter.com/KpM5U0JVcq</a>

    The Diamondbacks needed just about the entire roster to steal Game 1. Brandon Pfaadt only lasted 2.2 innings, giving up seven hits and a walk while striking out four, but six Arizona relievers held Milwaukee scoreless over the final 6.1 innings, giving up just five hits while striking out seven.

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Dbacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DBacks</a> bullpen threw 6 1/3 scoreless IP to secure the Game 1 win.<br><br>That's a franchise record for relief innings in a victorious postseason game.<br><br>Pfaadt's start -- 2 2/3 IP -- was the second shortest in DBacks postseason history.<a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBStats</a>

    So behind an excellent bullpen performance and a surprising onslaught of power, the Diamondbacks stole Game 1 after trailing by three runs. Game 2 will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, as the Brewers try to save their season.