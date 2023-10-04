Clippers' Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George: They'll Do Whatever I Want to Do

Harry How/Getty Images

Whatever Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue wants to do with his lineup this season, he expects Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will have no issue buying in.

"Whatever I want to do, they'll do it," George told reporters Tuesday while addressing Leonard and George sliding power forward and small forward spots. "They trust me. I think I've earned their trust over the last few years and so whatever is best for the team that's the move we're going to make."

