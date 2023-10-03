X

MLB

    Royce Lewis' 2 HRs Sink Blue Jays as Twins Fans Celebrate 1st Playoff Win Since 2004

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 3, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 03: Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting a two run home run against Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning Game One of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 03, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Royce Lewis broke the Minnesota Twins' 18-game playoff losing streak in grand fashion on Tuesday by smacking two home runs in a 3-1 home victory over the Toronto Blue Jays to kick off their American League Wild Card Series.

    Lewis gave the Twins all the runs they needed in the first inning with a two-run shot to left field off Jays starter Kevin Gausman.

    Minnesota Twins @Twins

    Welcome to the Land of 10,000 Rakes. 🎣🎣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveinTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveinTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/S6yZF97skG">pic.twitter.com/S6yZF97skG</a>

    Two innings later, Lewis delivered an encore with an opposite-field homer to give Minnesota the 3-0 edge:

    Minnesota Twins @Twins

    Royce is thriving. 😍<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveinTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveinTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/46mVsLguHW">pic.twitter.com/46mVsLguHW</a>

    With that homer, the rookie joined a few exclusive lists, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Royce Lewis is the 10th player with a multi-homer game in his postseason debut<br><br>of those, he's the 3rd to do so in his 1st 2 PA, joining:<br><br>2008 ALDS G1 Evan Longoria<br>1987 ALCS G1 Gary Gaetti <a href="https://t.co/vY6SiQCHOC">https://t.co/vY6SiQCHOC</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Royce Lewis is the 10th rookie with a multi-homer postseason game<br><br>1st since Michael Conforto in the 2015 World Series

    Toronto got on the board in the sixth after a two-out Kevin Kiermaier single, putting Matt Chapman at the dish as the go-ahead run with Alejandro Kirk on second. Chapman sent the ball to deep center field, but Michael A. Taylor was there to rob him of a potential game-tying extra-base hit:

    MLB @MLB

    A Taylor-made catch to preserve the lead. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/SKAKJFjcmd">pic.twitter.com/SKAKJFjcmd</a>

    Toronto only managed one hit and one walk for the remainder of the game, and Minnesota hung on for the win.

    The Twins hadn't won a playoff game since Oct. 5, 2004, when ace pitcher Johan Santana led Minnesota to a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. New York proceeded to win the next three games to knock Minnesota out of the playoffs.

    Minnesota then found itself on the losing end of three-game ALDS sweeps in 2006, 2009 and 2010. The Twins fell to the Yanks in the AL Wild Card Game in 2017 before losing to New York again in a three-game sweep in the 2019 ALDS. The Houston Astros then beat the Twins in a two-game AL Wild Card Series in 2020.

    That span marked the longest playoff losing streak in the history of American "Big Four" sports, but it's all over now after Lewis' heroics. The pitching was stellar as well with Pablo Lopez earning the win after 5.2 innings of one-run ball. Four Twins relievers then combined for 3.1 shutout frames.

    In the end, the story was Lewis' phenomenal performance and the Twins exorcising some old playoff demons in one fell swoop.

    Aaron Gleeman @AaronGleeman

    What can you even say about Royce Lewis at this point? Holy shit.

    Do-Hyoung Park @dohyoungpark

    Royce Lewis is not human.<br><br>He has homered in his first two postseason plate appearances. He is beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0.<br><br>This is absurd.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    "wanna see me do it again"<br><br>-Royce Lewis, probably, before hitting his 2nd HR of the day <a href="https://t.co/XGsIiWZrQW">pic.twitter.com/XGsIiWZrQW</a>

    Rami Hanna @WhoElseButRami

    Royce Lewis currently has ownership of the Toronto Blue Jays <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/VdThkZUXtB">pic.twitter.com/VdThkZUXtB</a>

    Nick Nelson @NickNelsonMN

    Royce Lewis just generated more excitement on one swing than the Twins franchise has experienced in well over a decade

    Betsy Helfand @betsyhelfand

    Royce Lewis yesterday, after being told he doesn't have to run on his sore hamstring if he just hits a home run: <br><br>"That would be great. I've thought of Kirk Gibson a few times."

    John Kriesel @johnkriesel

    Royce Lewis scored all of the Twins runs today. Without him it would've been an insanely frustrating 1-0 loss.

    Dane Mizutani @DaneMizutani

    They did it! At long last the Twins have broken the curse with a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays. The first playoff win since Royce Lewis was 5 years old. What a moment.

    Ted @tlschwerz

    ROYCE LEWIS IS THE GREATEST PLAYER TO EVER LIVE

    Talkin' Twins ⚾️ @TalkinTwins

    Royce Lewis is HIM.<br><br>This is legendary. There is Twins magic in the air.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveinTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveinTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/oPI3AEukbl">pic.twitter.com/oPI3AEukbl</a>

    Paul Charchian @PaulCharchian

    Royce Lewis getting on the national radar.

    Barflaan Tedoe 🇱🇷 @The_Barftender

    TWINS FINALLY WIN A POSTSEASON GAME <br><br>IT'S BEEN 19 YEARS <a href="https://t.co/DEskfEFJ9I">pic.twitter.com/DEskfEFJ9I</a>

    Tony X @soIoucity

    Let that be a lesson to you all NOBODY BEATS THE MINNESTOA TWINS 19 GAMES IN A ROW IN THE PLAYOFFS <a href="https://t.co/KvwJhKJ7jH">https://t.co/KvwJhKJ7jH</a>

    Mark Rosen @KFANRosen

    The Twins long national postseason nightmare is finally OVER at 18. <a href="https://t.co/gBQyIvwCeR">pic.twitter.com/gBQyIvwCeR</a>

    Phil Mackey 🎙 @PhilMackey

    19 years<br>6,900 days<br>18 losses<br><br>It's over. Finally.<br><br>The Minnesota Twins have won a playoff game!

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Minnesota fans snapping the longest playoff losing streak in MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL history <a href="https://t.co/xFQq6fB1fB">pic.twitter.com/xFQq6fB1fB</a>

    Game 2 of the best-of-three series will take place in Minneapolis' Target Field on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET. A Minnesota win means a date with the No. 2 seed Houston Astros in the ALDS. A loss will mean a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday.