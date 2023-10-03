Former NFL TE Russ Francis' Death in Plane Crash Was Result of Engine Power Failure

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The plane crash that killed former NFL tight end Russ Francis and another man was the result of an engine power failure, a federal investigator said Tuesday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Francis and Richard McSpadden took flight at the Lake Placid Airport on Sunday in a single-engine Cessna 177 before turning around and attempting to land after experiencing an emergency.

The plane hit a berm at the end of the runway before falling 30 feet into a ravine.

"The engine apparently lost power," National Transportation Safety Board investigator Todd Gunther said at a briefing Tuesday. "The pilot, or pilots in this case, turned back toward the runway."

The plane Francis was flying was one of two planes that went up for a scenic photoshoot. The photographer's plane took off first, followed by the 1976 Cesna that Francis was operating.

Francis, 70, had recently bought Lake Placid Airways scenic tour business after being an avid flyer for much of his life. McSpadden was the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association's senior vice president.

The New England Patriots selected Francis in the first round of the 1975 NFL draft. He spent the first six seasons of his career in New England, earning three Pro Bowl selections, before joining the San Francisco 49ers and helping the franchise win a Super Bowl in 1985.