Justin Turner Declines $13.4M Red Sox Contract Option for 2024 MLB Season, Will Be FA

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Justin Turner declined his $13.4 million player option with the Boston Red Sox on Friday, clearing the way for the veteran infielder to test free agency.

Boston also announced that it declined right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber's $11 million option for 2024.

Turner signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Red Sox ahead of the 2023 campaign and immediately became a fan favorite following a nine-year stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had a solid season in Boston, slashing .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI in 146 games.

However, the Red Sox underperformed as a whole, missing the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. While Turner's contributions were appreciated, it wasn't enough to help Boston get over the hump as the club's pitching staff and frequent fielding errors contributed to another disappointing year.

Now, Turner—who won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, in addition to winning the NLCS MVP award and earning two All-Star selections with the club—will have the opportunity to test the market.

In his nine seasons with the Dodgers, Turner slashed .296/.375/.490 with 156 home runs and 574 RBI across 1,075 games.