Lakers' Austin Reaves: 'I Think Everybody Knows' Nuggets' Chirping Was Directed at Us

Jayson Otamias/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Even after winning the 2023 NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets continued to shade the Los Angeles Lakers indirectly, and Purple and Gold star Austin Reaves took the time to address the matter while speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

"I think everybody knows it was pointed at us," he said. "They can do it indirectly if they want, but I think it was very obvious to the public eye, that's why everybody was talking about it. You see stuff. Me personally, I try my best to stay off social media."

The Lakers finished the 2022-23 season seventh in the Western Conference with a 43-39 record before making an improbable run to the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by the Nuggets.

Since the 2023 postseason, members of the Lakers and Nuggets franchises have gone back-and-forth chirping each other. While Denver got the last laugh by winning the title, it's worth mentioning that not many people believed the Lakers were going to win it all last season.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was one of the main figures in the beef between Denver and L.A. He poked fun at LeBron James' retirement comments during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and during the team's championship parade he was introduced as the "Lakers' daddy."