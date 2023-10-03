Chris Paul to Start Warriors' 1st Preseason Game; Steve Kerr Says GSW Will Experiment

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Veteran point guard Chris Paul will need some time to adjust to his new surroundings with the Golden State Warriors, but he's being thrown straight into the fire.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Tuesday that Paul will be in the starting five for Golden State's first preseason game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. Kerr added that he plans on experimenting with different lineups.

Paul was a longtime rival of the Warriors during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns, but Golden State chose to acquire him this offseason in a deal that shipped combo guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

The 38-year-old is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons, as he averaged a career-low 13.9 points along with 8.9 assists while appearing in just 59 games. It will be interesting to see how he fits within the high-powered Warriors offense, but he said during media day on Monday that he is willing to accept any role.

"I think anybody who knows me knows I'm all about winning," Paul said. "Whatever I can do to help our team win. I know Coach and us, we are going to talk about it and see what he likes. We've been hooping all summer. I think for the season it's going to be whatever to help our team win, and I think I've at least tried to show or prove that my entire career."

The Warriors won't be at full strength for some time, as veteran forward Draymond Green is out with a sprained ankle and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Paul is hoping to win his first NBA championship, so he will certainly be motivated to help lead the Warriors to success this season.