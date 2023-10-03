Brian Schottenheimer: Cowboys Will Look to Trey Lance for 49ers Intel Ahead of Week 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will try to make the most of Trey Lance's experience with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Sunday night's highly anticipated matchup.

"Trey knows a little bit about what they're doing," offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Monday. "... We can know exactly what they're going to do, because they don't do too much, and they're still really, really tough to go against just because they're so talented. ... We'll definitely talk to Trey. He knows a lot of the pieces going against them in practice, but it doesn't always help, as we learned yesterday."

Schottenheimer was referencing Dallas' 38-3 victory over the New England Patriots. The seven years Ezekiel Elliott spent with the Cowboys did little to help the Patriots, who couldn't stop Dallas on defense while finishing with just 253 total yards of offense.

It would be foolish not to pick Lance's brain a bit. Any competitive edge he can provide—no matter how marginal—would be beneficial.

As Schottenheimer said, though, Dallas will largely know what to expect from the Niners at this point. There's plenty of tape on how San Francisco plays under head coach Kyle Shanahan, and Brock Purdy is no longer an unknown quantity. That hasn't stopped the 49ers from averaging nearly 400 yards of offense per game while holding their opponents to 284.3 yards per contest.