Cowboys' Micah Parsons Defends Daniel Jones, Says It's 'Very Easy' to Blame Giants QB

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has faced a wave of criticism for his disappointing performance in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, but one of his rivals is sticking up for him.

Dallas Cowboys star defensive end Micah Parsons took to social media to defend Jones, who was sacked 10 times in Monday's loss:

Parsons has been very active in speaking out in defense of other players, as he also supported New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on Monday following disparaging remarks from NBC analyst Rodney Harrison.

The Giants are playing with a banged-up offensive line and they are missing star running back Saquon Barkley due to an ankle injury. Still, Jones' play on Monday left much to be desired, especially considering that he was rewarded with a four-year, $160 million contract extension this offseason.

The 26-year-old threw for 204 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned 97 yards for a touchdown by Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon. He also fumbled the ball twice, losing one of them. This marked the second time in as many home games that the Giants have failed to reach the end zone.