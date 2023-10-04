Waiver Wire Week 5: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

Waiver Wire Week 5: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and SleepersOctober 4, 2023
As Week 5 of the fantasy football season approaches, the waiver wire is starting to thin out with fewer players who can make a consistent impact.
Still, favorable matchups or newfound opportunities caused by injuries can drastically change a player's projection. There are many who should be considered for a roster spot, as they can be helpful now or in the future.
Here's a look at some players rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues who would be worth picking up off waivers this week.
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
Rostered: 39.5 percent
Week 4 stats: 16/30, 306 pass yds, 2 TDs, 4 att, 16 rush yds, 21.8 pts
Week 5 projections: 21.5/33.7, 250.8 pass yds, 1.5 pass TD, 3.3 att, 14.4 rush yds, 0.1 rush TD, 17.2 pts
Houston Texans rookie quarterback sensation C.J. Stroud remains available in over 60 percent of leagues, but this might be the last good chance to add him off waivers.
The youngster continues to convert any remaining non-believers, as he has now scored at least 20 fantasy points in three straight outings. Stroud has eclipsed the 300-yard mark twice and he's yet to throw an interception this year.
The Texans have earned back-to-back wins thanks to a more balanced offensive attack with Stroud attempting 30 passes in each game after surpassing 40 attempts in the first two games of the season, both of which were losses. If Houston can keep that up, Stroud's efficiency should remain intact as he continues to get more and more comfortable.
Stroud faces a tough test in Week 5 against a stingy Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks fifth in the NFL with 176.3 passing yards allowed per game, so it would be best to add him and stash him if you can afford the roster spot.
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos
Rostered: 2.3 percent
Week 4 stats: 7 att, 72 rush yds, 0 rush TD, 3 rec, 32 rec yds, 1 rec TD, 19.4 pts
Week 5 projections: 6.3 att, 26.9 rush yds, 0.2 rush TD, 5.7 pts
While his projections might be modest, Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin could be one of the most significant free-agent pickups this week.
When Javonte Williams injured his hip in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, McLaughlin took full advantage of his expanded role by showing he could produce both in the running and passing attacks. He split touches with Samaje Perine, but he proved to be much more effective with an average of 10.3 yards per carry. Perine finished with 12 yards on six carries.
Williams' status for Denver's game against the New York Jets bears watching, but McLaughlin looks like he can eventually supplant him as the top option in Denver's backfield. Williams has not been his usual self in his return from last season's devastating knee injury, as he's averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry and he has failed to reach the end zone this year.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton alluded to giving more playing time to McLaughlin, telling reporters, "He was explosive in the run and the pass. He gave us some juice, so we'll continue to look at his role." Fantasy managers would be smart to pick him up, as he could be worth starting as soon as this week if Williams remains banged up.
Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
Rostered: 24.2 percent
Week 4 stats: N/A
Week 5 projections: 2.4 rec, 32.6 rec yds, 0.2 rec TD, 7.1 pts
The Detroit Lions already have a potent offensive attack, but they will add even more explosiveness this week with the return of second-year wideout Jameson Williams.
The 12th overall pick in 2022 has been serving a gambling suspension that was reduced from six games to four. It can be expected that he will be looking to make a massive leap after a lackluster rookie season.
Williams appeared in just six games last year after spending much of the season recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in his final season at Alabama. When he was on the field, he was targeted just nine times and recorded one catch for an impressive 41-yard touchdown. He should see much more opportunities this year if he stays healthy.
The 22-year-old is joining a Detroit offense that ranks eighth in the NFL with an average of 386.3 yards per game. His ability to stretch the field will provide quarterback Jared Goff with a reliable deep threat. Once Williams gets comfortable, he will undoubtedly rack up the fantasy points in a big way that will satisfy managers who took the opportunity to scoop him up off waivers.
Rostered percentage, scoring and projections via Fantasy Pros