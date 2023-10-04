Waiver Wire Week 5: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

2 of 3

Rostered: 2.3 percent

Week 4 stats: 7 att, 72 rush yds, 0 rush TD, 3 rec, 32 rec yds, 1 rec TD, 19.4 pts

Week 5 projections: 6.3 att, 26.9 rush yds, 0.2 rush TD, 5.7 pts

While his projections might be modest, Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin could be one of the most significant free-agent pickups this week.

When Javonte Williams injured his hip in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, McLaughlin took full advantage of his expanded role by showing he could produce both in the running and passing attacks. He split touches with Samaje Perine, but he proved to be much more effective with an average of 10.3 yards per carry. Perine finished with 12 yards on six carries.

Williams' status for Denver's game against the New York Jets bears watching, but McLaughlin looks like he can eventually supplant him as the top option in Denver's backfield. Williams has not been his usual self in his return from last season's devastating knee injury, as he's averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry and he has failed to reach the end zone this year.