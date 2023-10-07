Every NFL Team's Biggest Hit or Miss from 2023 NFL Draft Ahead of Week 5

15 of 32

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Brenton Strange was a riser in a deep tight end class last spring, but it was a surprise to see the Jacksonville Jaguars take him early on Day 2.

There weren't concerns about Strange's route-running, hands, blocking or any of the major boxes teams look to check off when it comes to tight ends. Instead, the question was whether he could handle a heavy workload as a featured weapon week in and week out.

The answer has been an overwhelming "no" through four games, as he has only two catches for seven yards. Initially looked upon to work alongside Evan Engram in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs), Strange remains uninvolved through the air despite the snaps to produce (89).