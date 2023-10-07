Every NFL Team's Biggest Hit or Miss from 2023 NFL Draft Ahead of Week 5

Every NFL Team's Biggest Hit or Miss from 2023 NFL Draft Ahead of Week 5October 7, 2023
The 2023 NFL draft class has shown out throughout the first month of their rookie season.
A number of first-rounders are already living up to expectations. Some later-round picks have also emerged from the lower portions of their teams' depth chart. However, some rookies haven't gotten their NFL careers off to a hot start.
It's still too early to draw definitive conclusions about any rookie after only four weeks. Instead, we'll focus on what certain players have—or haven't—done well so far.
Here is each team's biggest hit or miss from this year's draft.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Michael Wilson
Despite a 1-3 record through four weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have shown promise. Among the bright spots is wideout Michael Wilson, a third-round pick out of Stanford.
He's currently tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (2), and has amassed 14 receptions for 237 yards on 16 targets in four starts.
Fueled by a willingness to consistently improve, Wilson was one of the more impressive prospects to get to know during the predraft cycle.
With mentors such as Hines Ward and T.J. Houshmandzadeh in his ear along the way, it's no surprise Wilson has showed out well during his first taste of the NFL.
Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons caught some flak for spending the No. 8 overall pick on Bijan Robinson. Anyone still questioning that decision should reexamine his usage and production thus far.
Robinson has already become not only the best offensive player on the Falcons, but arguably the top ball-carrier in the NFL. His ability to create both inside and outside the tackles, flex out in space and change the math in the box has made him a nightmare to game-plan against.
He currently ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards (318) and leads all running backs in receptions (19). He's lived up to the lofty expectations that accompanied him this spring.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers has been a revelation for the Baltimore Ravens, who've been desperately seeking a bona fide WR1. They spent early-round picks on Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay in recent years, but none showed the promise of Flowers.
A dynamic three-level threat, Flowers currently leads the Ravens in all major receiving categories. He also ranks second among all rookie wideouts in catches (24).
After churning through multiple wide receiver prospects who didn't live up to expectations, Baltimore now appears to have a key piece for the future in Flowers.
Buffalo Bills: OL O'Cyrus Torrence
Among rookie guards that have amassed 250 or more blocking snaps, Buffalo Bills second-rounder O'Cyrus Torrence ranks first in sacks (0) and pressures allowed (6), per Pro Football Focus.
A hulking presence within the guts of the Bills front five, he's flashed dominance in pass protection and has the strength to overpower lighter defensive linemen in the run game.
Once a standout at Louisiana-Lafayette, he followed head coach Billy Napier to Florida, where he evolved into one of the premier guards in the 2023 class. Thus far, he's lived up to expectations within a high-flying Bills offense.
Carolina Panthers: OL Chandler Zavala
It would be an understatement to say Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala has gotten off to a rough start.
His three sacks allowed are tied for the most among rookie offensive linemen, and his 28 pressures given up in four games are the most of any lineman, per PFF. Chicago Bears tackle Darnell Wright sits second in pressures allowed among first-year players with 12.
Everything on offense correlates. While rookie quarterback Bryce Young hasn't been perfect when it comes to his pocket awareness, Zavala improving his technique and fundamental strength will help Young tremendously along the interior.
Chicago Bears: CB Terell Smith
A fifth-rounder out of Minnesota, Terell Smith has been a perfect case of taking advantage of an opportunity. He didn't play in Week 1 and played only four snaps in Week 2 before moving into a starter's role.
Since working opposite of fellow first-year corner Tyrique Stevenson in a Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 6'0" corner has allowed only five catches on 13 targets for 131 yards.
An athletic mover with ball skills and instincts to boot, he's rapidly become one of Chicago's top perimeter corners and a heck of a Day 3 find from general manager Ryan Poles.
Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy can't be classified as a clear miss this early in the season, but the Cincinnati Bengals need more out of their first-round pick. Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard have combined for 10 pressures off the edge, while Murphy has only one so far.
Murphy has played only 58 snaps through four weeks, so he's had limited opportunities to produce. His snap count figures to rise as the season wears on.
Meanwhile, second-round cornerback DJ Turner II has been fantastic. He has allowed only one catch for four yards on nine targets.
Cleveland Browns: OT Dawand Jones
After the Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Jack Conklin on injured reserve, fourth-round pick Dawand Jones stepped in and hasn't missed a beat.
A massive man who plays with bad intentions, the 6'8" Jones hasn't allowed a sack in 144 pass-protection snaps, per PFF. Working along a veteran front five isn't an easy transition for many rookies, yet Jones has looked beyond his years with Wyatt Teller to his inside shoulder.
Working around his 36⅜-inch arms makes life awfully tough for opposing pass-rushers.
Dallas Cowboys: TE Luke Schoonmaker
Luke Schoonmaker has yet to get involved in the Dallas Cowboys' passing attack, which is the reason why they spent the No. 58 overall pick on him in the first place.
After Dalton Schultz left the Cowboys to sign with the Houston Texans this offseason, snaps were to be had at the flex position. While Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot remained on the roster, Dallas selected Schoonmaker, a fluid route-runner with an advanced game as a run blocker.
Through four weeks, Ferguson is second on the team with 25 targets, while Schoonmaker has only five.
Dallas' offense hasn't had to do much heavy lifting thus far, and Schoonmaker missed the majority of offseason work because of plantar fasciitis. But a pair of dynamic tight ends can change the math defensively.
Denver Broncos: RB Jaleel McLaughlin
One of the lone undrafted rookies featured here, it's been no surprise that Jaleel McLaughlin has carved out a role for the Denver Broncos. After totaling 30 rushing touchdowns during his collegiate career at Youngstown State, he's quickly transitioned his game to the NFL.
McLaughlin is the only Broncos running back to reach the end zone this year, and he's one of only two rookie ball-carriers (along with De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins) to reach paydirt both on the ground and through the air thus far.
Denver's scouting staff deserves a tip of the cap for identifying McLaughlin as a priority signing following the conclusion of the 2023 draft.
Detroit Lions: TE Sam LaPorta
The leader among all tight ends in receiving yards (242), Sam LaPorta has quickly become a focal point within the Detroit Lions' passing attack.
Another product out of the tight end factory that is the University of Iowa, LaPorta has wasted no time in asserting himself as one of the top young flex weapons in the game.
He's been targeted at least five times in each of his first four games, and his role should only continue to grow as a matchup nightmare within the intermediate portions of the offense. He's been nothing short of sensational.
Green Bay Packers: WR Jayden Reed
A second-round selection from Michigan State, Jayden Reed has been everything that the Green Bay Packers could have hoped he would be.
Currently tied for the league lead in touchdown catches (2) among rookie wideouts, he's already been aligned both outside and in the slot and has also returned kicks and punts.
Green Bay's wideouts room is as young as any in the NFL, but Reed has become a key cog within an offense led by quarterback Jordan Love.
Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has made his transition to the NFL look easy thus far. The Offensive Rookie of the Month for September is the first player in league history with 1,200 or more passing yards and zero interceptions over his first four career games, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
Working behind an offensive line that has gone through its fair share of shuffling early on in the campaign, Stroud's poise, confidence and ability to create off-script has been ever apparent early in his pro tenure.
Not everything has been pretty, but he's led the Houston Texans to a 2-2 record that has them tied for first in the AFC South.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson is another rookie quarterback who has shined thus far. The Florida product hasn't wasted any time in asserting himself as a force in the offensive backfield.
During the predraft process, some skeptics worried about his ability to dissect coverages in the NFL. However, he's reached the end zone a combined seven times (rushing/passing) through four games and has just one interception on 72 attempts (6.7 yards per attempt).
A Herculean athlete who can hurt teams in a variety of ways, Richardson is must-watch TV each and every week.
Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Brenton Strange
Brenton Strange was a riser in a deep tight end class last spring, but it was a surprise to see the Jacksonville Jaguars take him early on Day 2.
There weren't concerns about Strange's route-running, hands, blocking or any of the major boxes teams look to check off when it comes to tight ends. Instead, the question was whether he could handle a heavy workload as a featured weapon week in and week out.
The answer has been an overwhelming "no" through four games, as he has only two catches for seven yards. Initially looked upon to work alongside Evan Engram in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs), Strange remains uninvolved through the air despite the snaps to produce (89).
The Jaguars didn't draft Strange in the second round to have him serve as the third tight end on the depth chart. More targets over the shallower areas of the offense will allow him to showcase his twitch and yards-after-the-catch ability in open grass.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah
The Kansas City Chiefs spent the No. 31 overall pick on Felix Anudike-Uzomah, but he's only 17th on the team in defensive snaps thus far. That mainly falls on the coaching staff and how the Chiefs rotate players along the defensive front, but it's not like they have a number of starters popping or quality depth to pull from at the edge spot.
Second-year edge-rusher George Karlaftis leads the team with 12 pressures, but the aptly nicknamed 'FAU' should have a larger opportunity to rush the passer.
Anudike-Uzomah will need to take advantage of opportunities whenever he's on the field to increase his volume of snaps.
Las Vegas Raiders: TE Michael Mayer
Outside of a two-point conversion against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders second-round pick Michael Mayer has remained uninvolved through four games. Many within league circles considered him the top tight end in the 2023 NFL draft, but he's amassed only one catch for two yards.
Mayer needed to improve his separation ability coming out of Notre Dame, but boxing out defenders and outleveraging defensive ends in the run game is where he stood out on tape.
Mayer is already playing nearly 50 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps. They need more from the 35th overall pick in a variety of facets.
Los Angeles Chargers: Edge Tuli Tuipulotu
The leader in quarterback hits among all rookie edge-rushers (five), Tuli Tuipulotu has made his mark in a variety of ways early on.
Sacks and pressures always draw attention, but the way in which he sets the edge in the run game has showcased a defender beyond his years.
Tuipulotu was initially expected to provide depth behind Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, but he has quickly evolved into the third dynamic piece in a loaded edge group for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua is the odds-on favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year heading into Week 5.
That award is usually reserved for quarterbacks, but the BYU product has been one of the most productive wideouts in the NFL. He currently leads the league in both targets (50) and receptions (39).
Nacua's rapid ascension into a trustworthy set of hands for quarterback Matthew Stafford will only help once wideout Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns. He looks like a heck of a find from the Rams' scouting staff in the fifth round.
Miami Dolphins: RB De'Von Achane
For the second straight year, the Miami Dolphins had only four draft picks. But it only takes hitting on one player for a class to be successful.
Track speed—the way in which someone explodes in short areas, leg drive, technique and body positioning—is different than football speed. But just because you have track speed doesn't mean it'll translate to the gridiron.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane boasts track speed, having been named a 4x100 first-team All-American at Texas A&M in 2021. His arrival in Miami has turned the Dolphins offense into a de facto track meet for defenses to counter each week.
Achane is explosive as they come at the position. He leads all rookies in rushing touchdowns (4) and is averaging a league-high 11.4 yards per carry on 27 attempts.
Minnesota Vikings: LB Ivan Pace Jr.
If you want to watch a player who flies around with his hair on fire, flip on the Minnesota Vikings this season and lock in on Ivan Pace Jr.
A heat-seeking missile within the lungs of the Minnesota defense, he surprisingly went undrafted in April after a dominant career at Cincinnati and outstanding predraft process.
Through four games, Pace currently leads all rookie linebackers in solo tackles (16). He provides a throwback style at linebacker that forces opposing skill players to tighten up their chin strap.
New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum in Week 4 that will likely end his season. Before getting hurt, though, he looked like a future star.
The NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September allowed a passer rating of only 86.1 on 32 targets.
A rangy defender with the ability to dominate in both man and zone coverage, Gonzalez looks like a cornerstone to build around within the Patriots' secondary.
New Orleans Saints: Edge Isaiah Foskey
A second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Isaiah Foskey's pro-ready frame and ability to overpower offensive linemen moved the needle for scouts. However, the rocked-up edge defender has gotten off to a slow start with only two pressures on 33 total snaps, per PFF.
Foskey initially looked like he could provide fresh legs to an aging room of pass-rushers. He's currently 19th among Saints defenders in total snaps, though.
The Saints should expect more out of Foskey moving forward, and his ability to slide up and down the defensive front could pave the way for more playing time.
New York Giants: OL John Michael Schmitz Jr.
The New York Giants are off to a disappointing 1-3 start, but the play of rookie center John Michael Schmitz Jr. is a reason for optimism moving forward.
The anchor along New York's front five, the Minnesota product has showcased powerful hands, a stout anchor in pass protection and the cerebral ability to set protections against an NFL front.
Although the Giants are allowing a league-high 5.8 sacks per game (tied with the Washington Commanders), Schmitz has allowed only one sack across 139 pass-blocking reps, per PFF.
New York Jets: Edge Will McDonald IV
Although second-round offensive lineman Joe Tippmann is off to an outstanding start, the same can't be said about first-round pick Will McDonald IV. The twitched-up, lanky sack artist out of Iowa State currently ranks sixth in total snaps among New York Jets edge defenders.
The Jets have a deep rotation at 5-technique. However, one pressure accrued on 21 pass-rushing snaps won't cut it for a Day 1 pick who totaled 70 pressures and 19 sacks during his final two seasons as a Cyclone, per PFF.
The bend and pass rush repertoire are there. Now it's about adjusting to the length of opposing tackles and evolving into the player whom the Jets believe he can be.
Philadelphia Eagles: DL Jalen Carter
Arguably the league's top interior defensive lineman through four games, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has gotten his NFL career off to a sensational start.
He's the leader among all rookies in pressures (20) and has totaled eight more quarterback hurries (16 total) than any other first-year defender, per PFF.
Carter was a dominant presence for multiple years on a historic Georgia Bulldogs defense. He looks like a future NFL superstar, too.
Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton's numbers won't jump out at you, but he shines on the All-22 tape.
A former All-State wrestler in high school, his ability to consistently win the leverage battle shows up on film.
His presence along a defensive front with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith rounds out the Pittsburgh Steelers' impressive front four. The Steelers will need to continue leaning on the rookie with Cam Heyward expected to miss up to eight weeks with a groin injury.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Ronnie Bell
Only three of the San Francisco 49ers' nine selections from this year's draft have appeared in all four games thus far. Wideout Ronnie Bell, their second-to-last pick in April, has stood out thus far within a deep offensive arsenal.
Bell played 58 offensive snaps between Weeks 2 and 3 before falling back down to only nine against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. However, he's caught all three of his targets over the past two weeks, including one for a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Along with his willingness to compete on special teams, Bell has provided excellent value as a late Day 3 addition.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon
One of the most physical perimeter defenders in the 2023 draft class, Devon Witherspoon has been fantastic within the Seattle Seahawks' talented secondary.
The first corner off the board in April's draft, Witherspoon has been sticky in coverage (15 catches on 30 targets) and gives Seattle another instinctive playmaker opposite of Tariq Woolen.
At Illinois, Witherspoon became the program's first consensus All-American since Whitney Mercilus in 2011. He's amassed four pass breakups through his first four NFL games, and he returned his first interception for a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 4.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch
A starter at right guard for every snap through four weeks, Cody Mauch has been excellent within the lungs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front five.
The second-rounder out of North Dakota State has quickly put to bed any concerns scouts had during the predraft process about the competition level he faced in college.
Mauch didn't allow his first sack until Week 3, and he ranks fifth in pressures allowed (six) among guards with 257 or more snaps (26), per PFF.
Tennessee Titans: RB Tyjae Spears
An electric complement to Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears' versatility has been on full display early in the 2023 campaign. While Henry will continue to carry the load in the ground game for the Tennessee Titans, Spears is averaging a robust 6.1 yards per carry on 20 attempts.
The Tulane product has played only 13 fewer snaps than Henry through four games and has quickly become a friendly face for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. His 14 targets rank third among all Tennessee pass-catchers.
Spears has also assumed kick return duties over the last two weeks.
Washington Commanders: CB Jartavius Martin
After selecting corner Emmanuel Forbes on Day 1, the Washington Commanders opted to go back to the secondary well when they took Jartavius Martin early in Round 2.
A multi-level defender expected to have a healthy workload this fall, Martin has yet to play a single defensive snap for head coach Ron Rivera. He's been primarily a special teams contributor (51 snaps) through Week 4.
On a Washington defense that's allowing an abysmal 32.0 points per game this season, Martin was supposed to be an athletic, coverage-savvy nickel defender. We've set to see that, though.