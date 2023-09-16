1 NFL Rookie for Each Team Who Deserves More Snaps Moving Forward in 2023

1 NFL Rookie for Each Team Who Deserves More Snaps Moving Forward in 2023September 16, 2023
Week 1 was a feeling-out period across the NFL.
A few rookies looked like vets. Most rookies looked like wide-eyed first-year players.
But every year, teams look to their youngest talent to provide a step up the ladder toward the ultimate goal of lifting the Lombardi Trophy.
While the opening slate of games served as a quick peek inside the curtain toward what's to come, each team showcased a player that deserves more snaps as we move into Week 2.
Arizona Cardinals: Edge BJ Ojulari
Rushing the passer wasn't an issue for Arizona in Week 1. The Cardinals' six sacks ranked second leaguewide, and even more juice could be on the way.
A twitched-up edge talent who won primarily off of athleticism in the SEC, BJ Ojulari totaled only 12 defensive snaps in his NFL debut, third-fewest of all Cardinals defenders. In that limited work, Ojulari totaled a pressure, a quarterback hit and a tackle in seven pass-rush opportunities, per Pro Football Focus.
Ojulari will be 21 years old for his entire rookie campaign, and the second-rounder touts the burst, length, power and flexibility to become a high-level edge defender.
Atlanta Falcons: CB Clark Phillips III
An alpha on the outside who takes every snap personally, Clark Phillips III was one of the more enjoyable tape studies in the 2023 class. He's an inside-out versatile defender who can mirror and match, attack downhill and play much bigger than his 5'9" frame suggests.
The offseason addition of Jessie Bates III was a boost to the Atlanta Falcons' secondary, but Week 1 showcased the struggles of Dee Alford at the nickel spot (six catches allowed on six targets, per PFF).
Phillips played only 12 special teams snaps against the Carolina Panthers, but working him into the secondary rotation could lift Atlanta's defensive ceiling.
Baltimore Ravens: Edge Tavius Robinson
You can never have enough players who understand how to rush the passer, and Baltimore Ravens edge-rusher Tavius Robinson more than fits the bill.
The former Ole Miss standout played only seven snaps against the Houston Texans in Week 1, but he had a pressure and a quarterback hurry in his limited playing time, per PFF.
An athletic defender with an explosive get-off and versatility to play up and down Baltimore's defensive front, expect his snaps to slowly increase as the campaign wears on.
Buffalo Bills: TE Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo's first-round pick in April, deserves more volume through the air.
Kincaid played 55 snaps in his debut, only three fewer than fellow tight end Dawson Knox, but he needs more than four targets moving forward. As the game has evolved, the tight end position helps offenses change the math for opposing defenses by creating a mismatch.
Kincaid is too fast for linebackers and too big for box safeties. Having him attack the intermediate areas should quickly become a constant for quarterback Josh Allen.
With the attention out wide focused on limiting Stefon Diggs, utilizing Kincaid as a mismatch nightmare will help lift the pressure off Allen's shoulders to play hero ball each week.
Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young played every snap for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, so his playing time against Atlanta wasn't the issue. However, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's class will continue to gain experience by playing more snaps.
It was easy for Young to sit and scan at the SEC level behind future first-rounders and 5-star recruits along the Alabama front, but the NFL is another story entirely. He wasn't terrible in his professional debut, nor should he have trouble producing in the future, but getting more reps is the quickest way to identify a player's ceiling, especially under center.
Two interceptions and a loss isn't how Young wanted his first NFL game to go, but more time spent in the pocket should allow his game to further evolve to the speed of the pros.
Chicago Bears: WR Tyler Scott
A gifted route-runner who can threaten every level of the defense, Tyler Scott deserves an opportunity to work into a starting role for the Chicago Bears.
His explosiveness and ball skills pop off the page. Considering the lack of basically anything from the Bears' offense in Week 1, he deserves work.
Whether he's asked to handle legitimate volume or use his 4.44 speed to run a clear-out route, a young player with a determination to prove himself can be a deadly combination.
Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner II
A corner who plays with the physicality of a safety, DJ Turner II checks off the intangible boxes that teams look for in perimeter defenders.
A smooth mover in both man and zone, he also ran a 4.26-second 40 at the combine. The former Michigan product allowed only one catch on three targets against in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, yet Turner finished sixth among Bengals secondary defenders in snaps, per PFF.
The first month of the season, let alone Week 1, is a feel-out period for all 32 teams from a personnel perspective. But utilizing Turner's electric skill set more could lift Cincinnati's secondary.
Cleveland Browns: CB Cameron Mitchell
The top of the Cleveland Browns' cornerback depth chart is crowded, but few teams have the luxury of a deep talent pool at corner.
Although Northwestern hasn't raised any banners, Cameron Mitchell's alma mater has pumped out NFL talent on a yearly basis. A long corner with the footwork and press-man ability to make life miserable for opposing wideouts, Mitchell deserves more snaps rotationally.
In an AFC North that isn't shy about attacking via the air, a young player like Mitchell makes life easier for defensive coordinators when game-planning each week.
Dallas Cowboys: TE Luke Schoonmaker
Lingering plantar fascitis sidelined him for most of training camp, yet Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker looked fluid and explosive in his 16 snaps in Week 1.
The Cowboys have a logjam in the tight ends room with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot also battling for snaps. But Schoonmaker's 6'5" frame, hands and route-running ability should soon force him into targets from Dak Prescott.
With Dalton Schultz now in Houston, Schoonmaker and Ferguson could evolve into a dynamic tandem within the heart of the Cowboys offense.
Denver Broncos: RB Jaleel McLaughlin
It was no surprise that Jaleel McLaughlin, an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State, amassed four total touchdowns in three preseason games.
He racked up 30 rushing touchdowns during his collegiate career, and his knack for reaching the end zone ultimately earned him a spot on the final 53 in Denver.
While regular-season touches are different ballgame compared to preseason snaps, McLaughlin is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He could provide a unique wrinkle to the Broncos' attack behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.
Detroit Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery handled the majority of the backfield workload for the Detroit Lions in Week 1, but Jahmyr Gibbs raised eyebrows.
A three-down talent with the explosiveness to take it the distance on every touch, his speed and athleticism were apparent all evening long.
Gibbs finished with only 42 rushing yards (on seven carries) against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's a unique weapon that many teams across the NFL could only wish they had.
Gibbs played only 19 snaps compared to 55 to Montgomery, but that should creep closer and closer to an even split as the season progresses.
Green Bay Packers: DL Colby Wooden
One of 21 Green Bay Packers defenders who recorded 10 or more snaps in Week 1, Colby Wooden was outstanding in his NFL debut.
A Day 3 pick out of Auburn, Wooden recorded four pressures and four quarterback hurries, per PFF. He has clearly carved out a role within Green Bay's defense.
Green Bay often deploys three-, four- and five-man fronts to keep offenses off-balance. Wooden's snap count should remain on an upward trajectory with his alignment versatility.
Houston Texans: WR Tank Dell
Week 1 was a taste of Tank Dell's potential in 2023.
Dell's three catches for 34 yards won't pop off the stat sheet, but the All-22 tape tells a completely different story. He used his body to create separation, had fluidity in his route-running and threatened all three levels of the Baltimore Ravens' defense.
The Houston Texans' offense will take time to round into form with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud learning the ropes under center, but Dell should continue to serve as a trustworthy set of hands.
Indianapolis Colts: DL Adetomiwa Adebawore
The Indianapolis Colts had only two sacks in their 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Pressure is king in the NFL, and push from every alignment has become a necessity for all 32 clubs.
Adetomiwa Adebawore was inactive in Week 1, but allowing him to dress sooner than later could provide extra pop to a unit headlined by DeForest Buckner.
Although Adebawore's technical ability remains raw, there aren't many young players in football with his physical gifts. The fourth-round pick totaled six pressures in three preseason appearances, per PFF.
Jacksonville Jaguars: S Antonio Johnson
A nagging hamstring injury limited Antonio Johnson's participation over the last few weeks of camp, leading to him being listed as inactive in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
However, he should earn snaps as soon as he's 100 percent healthy.
At Texas A&M, Johnson looked like a multi-level defender who fits the modern game. He can play the nickel spot, roam back as a single-high safety, and he isn't afraid to mix it up at the line of scrimmage in the run game, either.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Rashee Rice
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receivers room has endured its fair share of turnover in recent years. Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Mecole Hardman Jr. (Jets) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots) have all departed over the last two offseasons.
Rashee Rice, whose dominant 2022 season at SMU (1,355 receiving yards) caused him skyrocket on draft boards, served as a focal point for Mahomes in the Chiefs' season opener.
Rice made the most of his 20 snaps on offense, hauling in three of his five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. Although he was fourth among Kansas City wideouts in snaps, expect to see more of the 6'1" playmaker moving forward.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Tre Tucker
A surprise Week 1 inactive, Tre Tucker's explosiveness should be utilized moving forward in Las Vegas.
Davante Adams remains the focal point through the air, but you can never have enough pass-catchers who understand how to separate. Tucker fits that mold.
Serving as a healthy scratch should only motivate the former Cincinnati Bearcat, and Tucker's ability to run routes and find yards on designated touches should clear a path for snaps.
Matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers sit on the horizon for the 1-0 Raiders.
Los Angeles Chargers: Edge Tuli Tuipulotu
The "spinner" role within a defense is one of major importance. For some defenses, it's a lighter athlete who roams the second and third levels. For others, it's a heavier defender who can rush the passer and offer versatility in coverage.
Melvin Ingram filled that role years ago for the Chargers. In 2023 and the years to come, it could be Tuli Tuipulotu.
The second-rounder out of USC was impressive in his NFL debut. One of two rookies on the roster to record 10 or more defensive snaps (along with Scott Matlock), he was fantastic when setting the edge against the run game.
Tuipulotu played only 22 snaps against the Miami Dolphins, but that number should continually increase moving forward.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Puka Nacua
With Cooper Kupp on the shelf until Week 5 at a minimum, the Los Angeles Rams were the Puka Nacua show to start the 2023 season.
Totaling 10 catches on 15 targets for 119 yards, the former BYU standout was unstoppable. However, he was only on the field for 63 of the Rams' 81 offensive snaps.
You want your best players on the field at all times, and Nacua has been nothing short of sensational since he arrived in L.A. in the spring.
Miami Dolphins: RB De'Von Achane
It's no secret how the Miami Dolphins will make their living on offense: Tua Tagovailoa throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But to reach their ceiling on offense, they'll have to get their ground game going at some point.
Even with Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, third-round pick De'Von Achane was a healthy inactive in Week 1. A three-down back during his time at Texas A&M, his vision, footwork and elite track speed would complement Miami's passing game nicely.
The Dolphins don't need Achane to be Derrick Henry, but some sort of ground game in unison with Raheem Mostert could take the pressure off Tagovailoa to throw nearly 50 times per game.
Minnesota Vikings: LB Ivan Pace Jr.
A physical downhill defender, Ivan Pace Jr. brings a throwback style to the modern game.
The undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati has a refined game as a blitzer (10 sacks in 2022), and he was tied for the team lead in solo tackles (six) in Week 1 despite playing only 46 of a possible 68 defensive snaps.
In the scouting world, identifying prospects that play with their hair on fire is about as good of a compliment that can you give. When it comes to Pace, that would understate how hot his motor runs when the ball is snapped.
New England Patriots: Edge Keion White
One of the most athletically gifted prospects in the rookie class, Keion White's college tape at Georgia Tech showcased a player who could become one of the most dominant athletes from the 2023 NFL draft in due time.
White flashed that potential against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't afraid of playing young players, and White racked up four pressures in only 13 pass-rush snaps, per PFF. He was on the field for only 23 of the Patriots' 66 defensive snaps, but his ability to transfer speed to power and disengage from opposing blockers was evident all afternoon long.
New Orleans Saints: DL Bryan Bresee
It's nice to see a fresh set of legs up front for the New Orleans Saints.
Listed as the NFL's second-oldest roster roster on cut day, the Saints welcomed Bryan Bresee's youth with open arms in Week 1. He totaled three pressures, a quarterback hit and his first career sack in only 26 snaps, per PFF.
The Saints selected Bresee with a first-round pick out of Clemson, and at 305 pounds, he possesses a unique blend of flexibility and burst to overwhelm interior linemen. A Week 2 matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football should place a nice spotlight on his game.
New York Giants: DL Jordon Riley
A season-opening 40-point shutout at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys left a sour taste in the mouths of the New York Giants. However, there were a few bright spots for the G-Men.
Jordon Riley, a seventh-rounder out of Oregon, made the most of his 17 defensive snaps.
The box score won't tell the full story, but the 6'5" defender showcased an advanced understanding of stopping the run over both the A- and B-gaps.
New York Jets: WR Xavier Gipson
A walk-off win on Monday Night Football salvaged an otherwise catastrophic night for the New York Jets. But with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now sidelined for the season (Achilles), the Jets will need others to raise their level of play.
Garrett Wilson (five) and Allen Lazard (four) were the only wideouts to have more than one target against Buffalo. Xavier Gipson's heroics on special teams should pave the way for him to begin getting more snaps on offense.
Playmakers help win football games, and involving the undrafted free agent from Stephen F. Austin could make life much easier on quarterback Zach Wilson.
Philadelphia Eagles: S Sydney Brown
One of the most cerebral athletes in his rookie class, Sydney Brown shined just hours into Senior Bowl practice back in the winter as he pointed out coverages and matchups.
Built like a brick house that has no issue roaming center field or working downhill into the box, he was fantastic in the preseason and deserves snaps within Philadelphia's secondary.
He played zero defensive snaps and 19 snaps on special teams in Week 1.
Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton is a former wrestler, so there aren't many guards and centers who can to match his hands.
Benton is a big man with a high level of twitch, and he can play the nose, 1-tech, 3-tech and anchor against double-teams. He also has the juice to push the pocket on passing downs.
With Cam Heyward expected to miss the next two months, Benton has the opportunity to become a key cog in Pittsburgh's defensive front.
He took advantage of his 29 snaps in Week 1, totaling one pressure and a hurry. He was the second-highest-graded Steeler defender behind T.J. Watt, according to PFF.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Ronnie Bell
Ronnie Bell had 10 receptions on 15 targets for 172 yards during the preseason, but his role moving forward is far less certain.
San Francisco's stacked skill-position group creates a tough road to snaps, but you can never have enough athletes who understand how to create separation.
A seventh-round pick out of Michigan, Bell played only seven offensive snaps in Week 1, but his total should climb as he gets more comfortable within Kyle Shanahan's aerial architecture.
Seattle Seahawks: Edge Derick Hall
The name of the game is getting after the passer, but the Seattle Seahawks managed only 11 pressures as a unit in Week 1, according to PFF. That must improve moving forward.
Utilizing second-round pick Derick Hall could provide a major boost to the entire defensive front.
An athlete who can set the edge and pin his ears back as a pass-rusher, the Auburn product totaled 90 pressures and 18 sacks in his final two seasons in the SEC.
He can also play special teams, which he did against the Los Angeles Rams. There's a reason why Seattle spent a top-40 pick on him.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DB Christian Izien
Limited buzz accompanied Christian Izien during the predraft process. The three-time All Big Ten honorable mention at Rutgers put his versatility on display in Week 1.
Whether you need someone to cover a running back on a wheel route in man, line up nose-to-nose with a tight end or blow up a screen play in the flat areas of an offense, Izien wears a multitude of hats within the Tampa Bay secondary.
He was one of only two rookies (along with Brian Branch) to record an interception in Week 1, and he allowed only 18 yards as the primary man in coverage on five targets, per PFF.
Tennessee Titans: RB Tyjae Spears
One of the nation's most productive ball-carriers during his time at Tulane, Tyjae Spears is the lightning to Derrick Henry's thunder in Tennessee.
At 5'9", he won't blow anyone anyway from a measurables perspective. But the projectability of his game should have offensive coordinator Tim Kelly giddy.
Henry is the Titans' primary ball-carrier, but Spears' 27 yards on three carries in Week 1 showcased just how explosive he can be when granted the opportunity.
Washington Commanders: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Gibson's fumbling issue reared its head once again in Week 1.
Gibson fumbled six times in 2021 but only once last season. There are no excuses with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy now in charge, though.
Turnovers are the easiest way to find yourself holding a clipboard at the NFL level, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. could be the beneficiary.
The sixth-round selection out of Kentucky ran the ball on all three of his offensive snaps, and he could soon be in line for more volume if Gibson doesn't tighten up his ball security. A violent runner with a similar build (5'11", 224 pounds) to that of Brian Robinson Jr., he could wind up backing up Robinson in Week 2.