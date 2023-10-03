Report: Pascal Siakam Open to New Raptors Contract Despite NBA Trade Rumors, Comments

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Despite recent comments from Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri about the team's play last season, Pascal Siakam isn't holding a grudge as he thinks about his long-term future.

Per TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Siakam "would be open to signing an extension" with the Raptors if the team decides to make him an offer.

Ujiri told reporters during Monday's media day the team hasn't engaged Siakam in contract talks. He said that amid a larger point about the 2022-23 team playing "selfish" basketball.

"We do believe in Pascal," Ujiri said. "We do believe that a lot of our players didn't play the right way last year, and we want to see them play the right way," Ujiri explained. "I said that we were selfish. I'm not running away from that. We were selfish and we did not play the right way. So, let us see it when we play the right way."

There was also speculation during the offseason that Toronto might look to trade Siakam. Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca reported in July the two-time All-Star "could" be dealt before the start of the regular season.

Amid the trade buzz over the summer, B/R's Chris Haynes noted there was "growing sentiment" around the league that Siakam wouldn't sign an extension with any team that attempted to acquire him because his preference is to remain in Toronto.

Siakam is going to earn $37.9 million in 2023-24. He is currently eligible to sign a four-year, $202.3 million extension, but could potentially be eligible for a five-year supermax deal worth about $304 million next summer if he makes the All-NBA team this season.

The 29-year-old previously made the All-NBA second team in 2019-20 and third team in 2021-22. He averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 71 starts last season.