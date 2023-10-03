Video: Raiders' Mark Davis Claps Back at Fans Telling Him to Fire HC Josh McDaniels

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis pushed back against fans who were telling him to fire Josh McDaniels during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

A video was posted by Mrubba_HP on TikTok showing Davis telling fans to "smarten up" as they were yelling at him to make a change at head coach.



The Raiders have lost three straight games since their season-opening win over the Denver Broncos. Rookie Aidan O'Connell had to start against the Chargers because Jimmy Garoppolo was unavailable due to a concussion.

The heat on McDaniels ramped up for the Raiders' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. He elected to kick a field goal down 23-15 with 2:25 remaining.

Pittsburgh was able to run the clock down to 23 seconds before punting the ball back to Las Vegas. Garoppolo's final pass intended for Davante Adams was picked off to end the game.

Afterward, McDaniels explained his decision to go for the field goal:

"You have two choices there. You try to make it a five-point game where you have an opportunity to win it with a touchdown if you get the ball back. Or you try to go for it there, and if you happen to convert you have to make the two-point conversion, all the rest of it. So, those are the decisions you've got to make. I thought we did a decent job putting ourselves in third down there the next series with the defense to try to have a play to get off the field, and we just didn't handle that play very well."

The Raiders have been competitive in three of their four games this season, but they haven't been able to translate that into wins. Their only non-competitive game was a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

McDaniels has lost 17 of 28 games since taking over as Raiders head coach in January 2022. The 47-year-old has an 18-31 overall record as a head coach in the NFL. His only season with a non-losing record was his first year with the Denver Broncos in 2009 (8-8).