James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Eye Draft Picks Greater Than LA 'Willing to Forfeit'

The Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers remain at an impasse in trade talks, with the Clippers reportedly being unwilling to give up the necessary draft pick compensation to land James Harden.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the Sixers have been "seeking greater draft capital than Los Angeles has been willing to forfeit."

Harden remains away from the Sixers and did not participate in Monday's team media day.

"He continues to seek a trade, and we're working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and for all parties," Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters.

David Aldridge of The Athletic reported there has been "not much of a market" for Harden around the NBA. The Clippers have been Harden's only serious suitor since his initial trade request in June, which has undoubtedly led to a lack of urgency from Los Angeles to give its best offer.

Morey is no stranger to uncomfortable situations and has been steadfast in his desire to trade Harden for a piece that will allow the Sixers to continue competing for championships. This is the second time in three seasons that the team has entered training camp with a disgruntled star angling for an exit. Ben Simmons wound up sitting out the entire 2021-22 season after refusing to play for the Sixers until receiving a February 2022 deal to the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden's leverage is limited in comparison, as the Sixers could prevent him from hitting free agency if he sits out. That said, there is nothing preventing Harden from making life as miserable as possible in hopes of gaining his exit.

If history is any indication, he'll be doing just that in the coming weeks. Harden already received a $100,000 fine from the NBA after blasting Morey during a promotional trip in China.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said in August. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."