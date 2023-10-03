Lakers' Anthony Davis Told LeBron James He'd Play for USA in 2024 Olympics If Asked

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Anthony Davis has not played international basketball since the 2014 FIBA World Cup, but that could change in 2024.

Davis said he plans to play in the 2024 Summer Olympics if asked by Team USA management.

"Bron asked me last year and I told him, 'If they ask me, I'm in.' So, I'm just waiting on that ask," Davis said on Spectrum SportsNet (9:40 mark).

The Paris Games could wind up being a once-in-a-generation sendoff to some of the game's best players. Kevin Durant publicly committed to playing for Team USA, while LeBron James and Stephen Curry each expressed interest during media day.

"We'll see what happens. As far as physical toll, I'll see how I feel at the end of this season," James said. "From the players that we have that can fill that roster up, I don't think it'd be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn't have to do much. Rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, block some shots."

James has not competed internationally since the 2012 Summer Olympics, while Curry has never been an Olympian. The Golden State Warriors star has twice won World Cups but was left off the 2012 roster and declined to participate in either the 2016 or 2020 Summer Games.

With James, Curry and Durant all in their mid-to-late 30s, next summer will be their last chance to make a splash on the international scene. It could serve as something akin to the Last Dance for a generation of basketball.