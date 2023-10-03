Cooper Flagg to Visit Duke After 2024 No. 1 CBB Recruit Cancels Kansas Visit

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cooper Flagg, the nation's top-ranked recruit in 2024, appears to have narrowed his list of schools down to Duke and Connecticut.

Per Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Flagg's mother confirmed her son canceled a planned visit with Kansas this weekend. His meeting with Duke will take place during the weekend of Oct. 20.

Jayhawk Slant reported on Sept. 11 that Kansas head coach Bill Self and his staff were at Montverde Academy to meet with several recruits, including Flagg, and Flagg was expected to attend the annual Late Night in Phog event scheduled for Oct. 6.

Flagg had his official visit with the reigning national champion Huskies two weeks ago. He posted pictures from the trip on his official Instagram page with the caption: "Bleed Blue..?"

Speaking to David Borges of CT Insider, Montverde associate head coach Kevin Boyle Jr. said Flagg described his visit with UConn as "positive."

Flagg's upcoming visit with Duke will be his second trip to Durham, North Carolina. He had an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils over the summer.

Bossi noted that Flagg has been "tight-lipped" about the status of his recruitment, but "behind the scenes indications" are that Duke entered the process "as the team to beat and that they are still in a strong position."

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Flagg is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024. The 6'8" power forward was named USA Basketball's Male Athlete of the Year in 2022 after leading the country to a gold medal at the FIBA U-17 World Cup.

Originally a 2025 recruit, Flagg announced on Aug. 11 he reclassified to move his timeline up by one year. ESPN's Jeff Borzello noted the move makes him the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.