Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE Fastlane 2023

Credit: WWE.com.

On the road to Fastlane, WWE has set the standard for what the fans can expect to see in the weeks to come, but not every wrestler is in position yet to make forthcoming shows such as Crown Jewel and Survivor Series feel special.



Rhea Ripley has found a dangerous new rival in Nia Jax, but her focus on Saturday night will be on backing up The Judgment Day against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, she is ready to engage in the new rivalry as a fan favorite.



Drew McIntyre has told the world he will fight for himself only. He has attacked anyone in his way but has not committed to a heel role just yet.



Santos Escobar looks lost backing up Rey Mysterio in the Latino World Order, but the veteran is still holding a United States Championship his stablemate wants.



Jimmy Uso must figure out where he fits in The Bloodline, and that may not be at the side of his brother, Solo Sikoa, after their match with John Cena and LA Knight this weekend.

