Heel Drew McIntyre is Loading, 2 WWE Stars Finally Breaking Through, More Raw Takes

The transformation of Drew McIntyre has nearly reached its conclusion. He is working more like a heel than he has in a long time.



The Scot's promo focused on his frustration with fellow faces who have let him down time and again. While he is still working against heels like The Miz, that just seems to solidify his desire to work completely alone.



While his conflict has been with The New Day so far, he has grander ambitions. He has missed no opportunity lately to take subtle shots at Cody Rhodes that will build to a feud.



If McIntyre can leave that feud as a credible contender on Raw, he could quickly transition to a rivalry with Seth Rollins and take over Monday nights completely.



WWE has lacked a strong solo heel throughout 2023. The Judgment Day dominate together but lose individually. Even Roman Reigns has relied too heavily on The Bloodline lately.