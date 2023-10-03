Giants' Brian Daboll Discusses Daniel Jones Exchange, Tossing Tablet on Sideline

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Giants fans weren't the only ones who showed visible frustration with Daniel Jones' play Monday night as their team got blown out against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

Amid the boos and the jeers, head coach Brian Daboll also didn't hold back on his $160 million signal-caller, particularly after he threw a crucial 97-yard pick-six in the third quarter as the Giants were about to cut into the deficit.

Daboll was later seen talking to Jones on the sideline and tossing a tablet in disgust as he showed him film of the play.

"I was just trying to see what he thought and then tell him what I saw," Daboll said when asked what he was trying to show his quarterback.

When a reporter asked what was supposed to happen on the play, Daboll said: "Yeah, I'm not gonna get into particulars of it. Just didn't get the job done."

Daboll didn't mince words when asked about what he wanted Jones to do in that situation postgame.

"Obviously, not throw an interception," he responded.

The reigning NFL Coach of the Year, Daboll has had to watch a few prime-time disasters already this season, losing all three matchups in blowout fashion. It was the second time his team has been held without a touchdown at home.

Jones was right at the heart of the Giants' struggles all night long, making bad decisions and finishing with just 203 yards to go along with two interceptions and a loss fumble. He didn't get much help from his offensive line as he was sacked 11 times.

It wasn't the type of performance Daboll wanted to see from the guy the franchise just committed a big second contract to.