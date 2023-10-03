Patrick Mahomes Discusses Sauce Gardner Holding Penalty Late in Chiefs' Win vs. Jets

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Sunday didn't come without its fair share of controversy.

The biggest point of contention came late in the fourth quarter on the decisive drive by Kansas City. On a key 3rd-and-20, up just three points, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that was intercepted.

However, a flag was thrown on Jets defensive back Sauce Gardner for defensive holding, and it gave Kansas City a first down, allowing Mahomes to ultimately put the game on ice.

There's been plenty of dialogue surrounding whether the play merited a flag.

Mahomes discussed it on Monday.

"At the end of the day, you get your hands around the guy's neck like 15 yards downfield, they're gonna call something, it's gonna be holding or illegal contact," Mahomes said while appearing on 610Sports KC. "Once I saw him grab him, I threw it up there to give Marquez a chance kinda knowing the flag was gonna come."

It certainly looked like Gardner grabbed Valdez-Scantling up around the shoulder pads at some point during his route, negating Michael Carter II's interception of Mahmoes. It would've been the reigning MVP's third turnover of the night.

Garder couldn't believe the call and was real expressive about it postgame.

"It's real frustrating. I ain't even gonna lie," Gardner said. "The receiver ran into me, it was a collision, same thing that was happening all game and they didn't throw no flags.

"[Mahomes] threw the ball outside the receiver, and [Carter] was there, and he made the play. Then the ref threw the flag. To me personally that's like when you play basketball one-on-one and you go up to make the basket, and they wait to see if you miss, and then call the foul. I can't believe that happened. That was just crazy."

Coach Robert Saleh was so frustrated he didn't even want to comment on the play in his press conference.

Former NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino said the officials made the correct call.

Despite the loss, Gardner and the Jets defense have nothing to hang their heads about. They made Mahomes look human for much of the night after falling into an early 17-0 hole.