NFL Rumors: Bengals' Joe Burrow 'A Few Weeks Away' from Being Healthy from Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is reportedly "a few weeks away" from being fully healthy from his lingering calf injury.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Burrow is "not close to 100 percent healthy" but has shown an increase in mobility ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Burrow has been playing through a calf injury over the first four weeks of the season. While he didn't miss a game, his performance suffered massively.

Through the first four games, Burrow completed just 57.6 percent of his passes for 728 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bengals went 1-3 and ranked last in the NFL in yards per game (236.0) and points per game (12.3).

Still, head coach Zac Taylor felt confident that Burrow is still capable of running the offense despite the injury.

"It is what it is. I think every week is going to continue to improve that way. We've got to be better at the things we can control," Taylor said prior to Cincinnati's game against the Cardinals.

Cincinnati made Burrow the highest-paid player in league history this offseason when it signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension with $219.01 million guaranteed. While his 2023 campaign got off to a rough start, he is still one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL.