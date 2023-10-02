Devin Vassell, Spurs Agree to 5-Year, $146M Rookie-Scale Contract Extension

AP Photo/Eric Gay

One of the key young pillars of the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild just got paid.

The team signed wing Devin Vassell to a massive five-year, $146 million rookie-scale contract extension on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vassell, 23, has shown steady improvement throughout his career, seeing his scoring, field-goal percentage, three-point percentage and assists increase over each of his first three seasons. That culminated in an excellent 2022-23 campaign (18.5 PPG, 43.9 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three, 3.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals in 38 games) and a very lucrative extension.

Last year's breakout campaign was halted by a January knee injury that cost him two full months, though he still averaged 15.6 points in nine March games after making his return.

He is now the sixth player from the Class of 2020 to sign an extension, joining Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards, Charlotte Hornets' exciting point guard LaMelo Ball, Indiana Pacers floor general, Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart and Memphis Grizzlies star wing Desmond Bane.

As for the Spurs, the team has an exciting young core, highlighted by 2023 top overall pick and potential future superstar Victor Wembanyama. But players like Vassell, small forward Keldon Johnson, point guard Tre Johnson and last year's first-round pick, Jeremy Sochan, also help to provide a strong foundation for the Spurs.

Given that talent, the rebuild may not be a long and drawn-out process for the Spurs, who are hoping to eventually duplicate the four titles that the Tim Duncan era provided. Those are big shoes for players like Wembanyama, Johnson and Vassell to fill, and the team is probably another young star or two away from that scenario.

Nonetheless, the former No. 11 overall pick looks like a major hit for the Spurs.

"I want to be a Spur for a long time," he told reporters on Monday.