    Ja Morant Cleared to Practice, Travel with Grizzlies During 25-Game Suspension

    Doric SamOctober 2, 2023

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    AP Photo/Brandon Dill

    Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is beginning the 2023-24 season with a 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league, but that won't stop him from being with the team.

    Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Morant will be permitted to practice and travel with the Grizzlies while serving his suspension.

