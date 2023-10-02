Tom Brady's Bucs Jersey Worn in 700th TD Game Sells for $1.2M at Charity Auction

Tom Brady's Bucs Jersey Worn in 700th TD Game Sells for $1.2M at Charity AuctionOctober 2, 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey Tom Brady wore for his 700th touchdown pass sold for $1.2 million at auction over the weekend.
Brady's jersey went up for sale as part of the REFORM Alliance Casino Night event at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The future Hall of Famer threw his 699th and 700th touchdown passes (regular season and playoffs combined) in a 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 of the 2021 season.
"It's pretty rare, you know? But it was very cool," Brady told reporters at the time. "I'd much rather not have it come down to that, but, in the end, they all count the same, you know? And we got to learn from it and we got to move on and, obviously, we're playing for a division championship next week which is pretty exciting for all of us."
Brady retired after last season with 649 regular-season passing touchdowns and 88 playoff touchdown passes.
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and Jay-Z co-hosted the event and serve as co-chairs for the REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization. Saturday's event at Ocean Casino raised $24 million.
Launched in January 2019, the REFORM Alliance has used its influence to help pass 17 bipartisan bills in 11 states.