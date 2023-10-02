Tom Brady's Bucs Jersey Worn in 700th TD Game Sells for $1.2M at Charity Auction

Brady's jersey went up for sale as part of the REFORM Alliance Casino Night event at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The future Hall of Famer threw his 699th and 700th touchdown passes (regular season and playoffs combined) in a 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 of the 2021 season.

"It's pretty rare, you know? But it was very cool," Brady told reporters at the time. "I'd much rather not have it come down to that, but, in the end, they all count the same, you know? And we got to learn from it and we got to move on and, obviously, we're playing for a division championship next week which is pretty exciting for all of us."