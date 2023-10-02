WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before FastlaneOctober 2, 2023
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Fastlane
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on October 2 in San Jose, California.
Fastlane is this Saturday, so quite a bit of this week's show was devoted to hyping up the matches that WWE has booked for the card.
One of the big segments on Monday's show was the contract signing between Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa for their Intercontinental Championship match at the pay-per-view.
We also saw Becky Lynch, fresh off a successful title defense at NXT No Mercy, put her NXT women's title on the line against Tegan Nox.
Let's take a look at everything that went down during the go-home episode of Raw before Fastlane.
Opening Segment
- Dom carrying Ripley's belt with him to the ring looked like every boyfriend who has ever had to carry his girlfriend's purse while she went shopping.
- Dom's black eye from No Mercy is already healing up nicely.
Raw opened with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler fighting in the aisle. The show was supposed to start with their match, but it started with mayhem instead. Raquel Rodriguez joined Baslzer's side, and Rhea Ripley joined Nia's.
After everyone else was cleared out of the ring, Ripley grabbed a mic and said she's not done until she takes care of Judgment Day business.
After a commercial break, Ripley said she left Judgment Day in Priest's hands and he disappointed her. Priest threw Dom under the bus and pointed out how he lost his title. Ripley told Dom if he doesn't get his belt back, he may as well not come home.
Jey Uso came out because he was originally slated to face The Archer of Infamy tonight, but Priest wasn't cleared to compete.
He said they missed Ripley on Raw, which caused Dom to get angry and say he would take care of Jey for Mami. JD McDonagh came out to help Dom, but Cody Rhodes joined Jey and helped him clear the ring.
Opening the show with two brawls and a bunch of talking instead of having any matches for the first 25 minutes is definitely not unusual, but it still felt like a lot of nothing.
The tension building in The Judgment Day has been handled well, but now that Ripley is back, they can really kick the storyline into gear. By the time the segment was over, most people probably forgot that the show opened with a different set of people brawling.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Alpha Academy vs. Imperium
- Maxxine Dupri keeps showing signs of being more comfortable with her character. She has improved so much since the Maximum Male Model days.
- Kaiser hit a hell of an uppercut that sent Gable out of the ring.
- Gable's counter into an ankle lock was smooth.
Chad Gable and Otis can't seem to escape Imperium, and this week they stepped into the ring with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser for a tag match.
We have seen all of these men fight each other in various combinations in tag and singles bouts for the past few months, so nothing we saw here was new, but that didn't mean it was bad.
All four of these guys are known as being good workers, so everything they did looked good. It's just hard to be excited about a match we have seen in some form several times.
The new wrinkle in the story this time is that Gunther told Kaiser he was responsible for Vinci now, so Kaiser was trying to make sure Vinci didn't do anything to get them in trouble.
This is one of those matches that is only made less enjoyable by how repetitive it is. The action was great and the crowd was reacting to everything, so the Superstars in the ring did their job and did it well.
Result: Kaiser pinned Otis to get the win for Imperium
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations