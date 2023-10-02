WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Fastlane

1 of 2

Raw opened with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler fighting in the aisle. The show was supposed to start with their match, but it started with mayhem instead. Raquel Rodriguez joined Baslzer's side, and Rhea Ripley joined Nia's.

After everyone else was cleared out of the ring, Ripley grabbed a mic and said she's not done until she takes care of Judgment Day business.

After a commercial break, Ripley said she left Judgment Day in Priest's hands and he disappointed her. Priest threw Dom under the bus and pointed out how he lost his title. Ripley told Dom if he doesn't get his belt back, he may as well not come home.

Jey Uso came out because he was originally slated to face The Archer of Infamy tonight, but Priest wasn't cleared to compete.

He said they missed Ripley on Raw, which caused Dom to get angry and say he would take care of Jey for Mami. JD McDonagh came out to help Dom, but Cody Rhodes joined Jey and helped him clear the ring.

Opening the show with two brawls and a bunch of talking instead of having any matches for the first 25 minutes is definitely not unusual, but it still felt like a lot of nothing.

The tension building in The Judgment Day has been handled well, but now that Ripley is back, they can really kick the storyline into gear. By the time the segment was over, most people probably forgot that the show opened with a different set of people brawling.

Grade: C+

Notable Moments and Observations