    Giannis Talks Contract Decision, Bucks Future amid Rumors After Damian Lillard Trade

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, October 2, 2023

    Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Miami Heat during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed on Monday that he doesn't plan on signing the three-year, $173 million extension that the Bucks can offer him this fall, and will instead wait until next summer.

    "It did not make sense to sign a contract right now because money is not important, a lot of f--king money is important," he told reporters, laughing. "So I'm gonna sign it next year."

    "But I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career as long as we are committed to winning," he added.

