Giannis Talks Contract Decision, Bucks Future amid Rumors After Damian Lillard Trade

Giannis Talks Contract Decision, Bucks Future amid Rumors After Damian Lillard TradeOctober 2, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed on Monday that he doesn't plan on signing the three-year, $173 million extension that the Bucks can offer him this fall, and will instead wait until next summer.
"It did not make sense to sign a contract right now because money is not important, a lot of f--king money is important," he told reporters, laughing. "So I'm gonna sign it next year."
"But I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career as long as we are committed to winning," he added.
