Giannis Talks Contract Decision, Bucks Future amid Rumors After Damian Lillard Trade

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed on Monday that he doesn't plan on signing the three-year, $173 million extension that the Bucks can offer him this fall, and will instead wait until next summer.

"It did not make sense to sign a contract right now because money is not important, a lot of f--king money is important," he told reporters, laughing. "So I'm gonna sign it next year."

"But I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career as long as we are committed to winning," he added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.