6 Potential John Cena Matches for WWE WrestleMania 40

Sure, Cena and LA Knight are friends as of this writing. But it doesn't have to last.

Matter of fact, it would be downright compelling to see how live crowds side with or against the two Superstars when they engage in promo battles. Cena has a lot of good graces as a returning legend right now, but Knight might be the most over with crowds this side of the Yes! movement.

Even in the ring, the two would seem to mesh nicely with a slower, impactful style that tells a fun story. But this is more about the build: Cena lambasting Knight for "copying" Attitude Era legends he actually fought, and Knight looking to retire a has-been. It's potentially great stuff.