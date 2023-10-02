Photo: MrBeast Buys Hornets Jersey Sponsorship Patch for 'Feastables' Brand

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

YouTube sensation MrBeast has entered a partnership agreement with the Charlotte Hornets for his Feastables brand to appear as the team's jersey patch.

"Our new ownership handed us the keys and told us to be creative and set a new standard," Hornets chief revenue officer Jacob Gallagher told Darren Rovell of Action Network. "We thought we found that in Mr. Beast, a local North Carolina guy who helps us flip the script and turn heads."

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is YouTube's most popular creator with 188 million subscribers. The 26-year-old grew up in Greenville, North Carolina and already has a net worth of $500 million.

The deal is the first of its kind between an NBA team and a YouTuber.

MrBeast launched his Feastables brand in 2022 with a line of chocolate bars. The company was a rousing success from the jump, doing $10 million in revenue in its first few months. MrBeast also has his own line of burger restaurants but has expressed displeasure over their handling; he's stated his main focus, aside from YouTube content creation, lies with Feastables.

Company CEO Reed Duchscher said the Hornets and MrBeast have been discussing a partnership for the last four months.

"We've been talking to the Hornets for four months," Duchscher said. "We were very interested because it would allow us to be the first creator-led brand to do a deal like this. And we're especially high on the NBA because it's the league that is the most digitally native."