    Jake Paul Calls Out Canelo Álvarez for Boxing Fight Because of Logan vs. Mayweather

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Jake Paul stands in the ring during the fifth round of his fight against Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    Sam Hodde/Getty Images

    Jake Paul made his case for a big-money encounter with undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez on Monday.

    Paul said his older brother, Logan, fought Floyd Mayweather, so he's looking for his own opportunity to step inside the ring against one of the sport's best.

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Logan fought Floyd and I will fight Canelo and show the world why I'm the greatest sports story ever. See you soon Saul. <a href="https://t.co/C8RN4ZRq6x">pic.twitter.com/C8RN4ZRq6x</a>

