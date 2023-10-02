NBA Rumors: Grayson Allen's 'Dirty' Reputation Didn't Deter Suns' Trade with Bucks

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns reportedly did not have any trepidation about trading for Grayson Allen despite his reputation for being a "dirty" player.

Duane Rankin of AZCentral reported the Suns will expect Allen to "adjust his game to the environment" with his new team.

Allen's reputation dates back to his time at Duke, when he was caught tripping multiple opponents. In 2016, Duke suspended him indefinitely when he tripped an Elon player, though that suspension ended after one game.

Allen has also had several instances where he's had issues with NBA players, including a back-and-forth with DeMar DeRozan last season.

The Suns acquired Allen as part of the three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix added Jusuf Nurkic, Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson while sending back Deandre Ayton and second-round pick Toumani Camara.