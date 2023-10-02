3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 4 Loss vs. Texans

3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 4 Loss vs. TexansOctober 2, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a disastrous trip to Houston.
The Steelers managed just six points against the Houston Texans and lost two key offensive pieces to injuries in the process.
Kenny Pickett suffered a leg injury that will keep him out for a few weeks and Pat Freiermuth left the contest with a hamstring injury.
The potential loss of the starting quarterback and No. 1 tight end added to a brutal road performance.
Pittsburgh had no answer for anything Houston threw at it on either side of the ball and there is now a strong chance that it heads into the Week 6 bye with a 2-3 record following Week 5's AFC North clash with the Baltimore Ravens.
Injuries to Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth
Pickett suffered a leg injury that will put him on the sidelines for a few games.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football on Monday morning that Pickett's knee injury will not cause him to miss the rest of the season.
"No definitive injury diagnosis on Kenny Pickett. He does have a knee injury. He was declared out yesterday. He is going to have an MRI. The important thing right here, from my understanding, is the belief is it is not a season-ending situation," Rapoport said.
Pickett left Sunday's contest in the third quarter and did not return.
The starter's absence for at least a little bit means that Mitch Trubisky will be thrust into the role beginning in Week 5.
Trubisky only recorded 18 passes on three completions in Sunday's loss. That was no indication of what he can do in the Steelers offense in this time around as the starter.
Freiermuth's status for Week 5 and beyond is unknown yet, but the hamstring injury is concerning.
Pittsburgh has a built-in replacement at tight end with rookie Darnell Washington, and he could be poised to shine in Week 5.
The losses of Pickett and Freiermuth hurt the Steelers offense, and they could play a significant role in how the team looks next Sunday against Baltimore and after the Week 6 bye.
Defensive Play Gets Worse
The Pittsburgh defense gave up season high concessions across the board.
C.J. Stroud produced the first 300-yard performance through the air of the season against the Steelers defense. Dameon Pierce led the third 100-yard rushing concession versus Pittsburgh in 2023.
The high totals allowed in the passing game should be most concerning to the Steelers since Stroud completed 16 passes and threw for 302 yards.
Four of Houston's five leading receivers had a longest gain of 20 yards. Nico Collins' 52-yard touchdown catch was the most explosive play of the bunch.
Pierce bruised his way to 81 yards on 24 carries and Devin Singletary chipped in with 25 yards on seven carries.
Pittsburgh's defensive shortcomings are concerning for what the Ravens could produce in Week 5.
The Ravens could chip away at the front seven with their ground game and then break the game open with Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews through the air.
Everything about the Steelers' defensive performance must be cleaned up so they can be competitive without Pickett next week.
Jaylen Warren Continues to Produce
Jaylen Warren's role could grow in importance in Week 5 with Trubisky under center.
The No. 2 running back caught all six of his targets for 26 yards and contributed 29 rushing yards one eight carries against Houston.
He had the exact same rushing totals in the last two weeks, and he had nine catches on 10 targets in that span.
Trubisky could find some early trust in Warren next week with George Pickens and Calvin Austin expected to be blanketed by the Baltimore secondary.
Warren could see the field more in Week 5 because of how consistent he has been when he has the ball in his hands.
His consistency was one of the small positives from the Houston loss, and he must continue to efficient in his snaps to support whomever the quarterback is for the rest of the season.