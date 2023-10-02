3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 4 Loss vs. Texans

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Pickett suffered a leg injury that will put him on the sidelines for a few games.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football on Monday morning that Pickett's knee injury will not cause him to miss the rest of the season.

"No definitive injury diagnosis on Kenny Pickett. He does have a knee injury. He was declared out yesterday. He is going to have an MRI. The important thing right here, from my understanding, is the belief is it is not a season-ending situation," Rapoport said.

Pickett left Sunday's contest in the third quarter and did not return.

The starter's absence for at least a little bit means that Mitch Trubisky will be thrust into the role beginning in Week 5.

Trubisky only recorded 18 passes on three completions in Sunday's loss. That was no indication of what he can do in the Steelers offense in this time around as the starter.

Freiermuth's status for Week 5 and beyond is unknown yet, but the hamstring injury is concerning.

Pittsburgh has a built-in replacement at tight end with rookie Darnell Washington, and he could be poised to shine in Week 5.