WWE, AEW Rumors on 'Edge' Adam Copeland; Jade Cargill Update; Latest on Becky Lynch

Adam Copeland Explains AEW Signing; WWE Would Welcome Back Hall of Famer

The man formerly known as Edge is no more.

Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at Sunday's WrestleDream pay-per-view, seemingly setting up a feud with longtime tag team partner Christian to close the show. Copeland's AEW signing had been rumored for weeks, but the 49-year-old's music hitting still blew the roof off the arena.

Copeland addressed the signing at the post-WrestleDream press conference, saying he ws excited by the challenge of AEW's roster.

"I wanted to help, and I just felt like here I'd really be able to do that and have the opportunity to do that, and I look at this roster full of fresh faces, and many of them I have never laid hands on before and that to me, as a person who is driven by challenges, that for me, was the biggest thing," Copeland told reporters.

Copeland also put out a lengthy statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, discussing the move and directly talking to WWE fans who may be disappointed by his decision.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Copeland left WWE on good terms. The company would reportedly welcome Copeland back into the fold once his AEW run ends. The attitude within WWE is that they are "happy for him" in his move to AEW.

Copeland has already stated backstage that he's hopeful to take on a significant role, potentially serving as a replacement for CM Punk's hybrid wrestler/mentor role—all without the potential for backstage friction.

Tony Khan 'Surprised' by Jade Cargill Exit

AEW may have landed Copeland, but WWE put a major dent in AEW's women's division late last month with the signing of Jade Cargill.

From the looks of the press release announcing her signing to WWE's social media posts since the deal was inked, it appears the company plans on making her a big deal.

AEW president Tony Khan admitted he tried hard to keep Cargill in contract negotiations and was "surprised" by her exit.

"I knew Jade's contract was running up, and I was very interested in having her, and I made an offer, a very big offer," Khan told reporters. "I thought it was fair, and then she asked for a bigger offer and I went up again. I kinda thought that was gonna do it, and it didn't which I was surprised, because to be honest, I came up with a number that was higher than her original ask. So, I don't know what I'd have to do at that point, so I was surprised."

Cargill has crossover superstar appeal, so that was likely a bigger reason than money for her exit. She is married to former MLB player Brandon Phillips, so money is a secondary concern to what is best for the 31-year-old's long-term national exposure.

WWE has decades' worth of brand recognition built up. There is no comparison in terms of what type of exposure in the mainstream WWE can offer versus AEW.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Cargill uses WWE as a stepping stone on the way to other forms of fame and leaves the wrestling business behind in the next five years.

WWE 'Ecstatic' Over Becky Lynch's NXT Run

Becky Lynch is already making an impact in her second run in NXT.

Her Sept. 12 match against Tiffany Stratton saw a massive spike in ratings, leaving WWE officials 'ecstatic' over the decision to give her a run with the NXT championship. The match led to NXT's highest-rated TV show in three years, and the match peaked at over one million viewers.

NXT viewership has been on the rise, thanks in no small part to semi-regular appearances by main-roster talent. Lynch, the Judgment Day, Baron Corbin and several others have been fixtures on NXT programming in recent months.

Lynch is the biggest name of the bunch to make a run in some time, and it appears she's there to stay. She defeated Stratton again over the weekend at the NXT No Mercy premium live event in an Extreme Rules match.

Don't be surprised if WWE continues mixing in main-roster talent into NXT programming in the coming months.