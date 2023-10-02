3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 4 Win vs. Patriots

1 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas' defense reverted back to the dominant unit we saw in Weeks 1 and 2.

The Cowboys flexed their defensive muscle in the second quarter, when Leighton Vander Esch and DaRon Bland scored touchdowns.

Vander Esch found the end zone on an 11-yard fumble return, while Bland took an interception 54 yards to the house.

The pair of defensive scores extended Dallas' advantage to 25 points at halftime and played a role in New England's second-half quarterback swap.

The Cowboys forced three total turnovers and held the Patriots without a point after the first quarter.

Sunday's showing was an extension of the two defensive showings to open the season, and it gave Dallas fans hope that the Week 3 loss to Arizona was just a one-week slip-up.