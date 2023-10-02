3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Commanders

2 of 3

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Eagles have an immense amount of trust in Elliott to make field goals from anywhere on the field.

That was on display during the game-winning drive, as Hurts coolly converted a nine-yard pass to DeVonta Smith to get the Eagles back into field-goal range after an intentional grounding penalty dropped them back to the Washington 45-yard-line.

Some teams would have panicked in that situation and tried to make up the 17 yards to the first-down line in order to give their kicker an easier shot at winning the game.

The Eagles knew exactly what they needed to do to get back into Elliott's range and the kicker delivered the game-winning boot on the next snap.

Elliott went 4-for-4 on Sunday to move his season field goal tally to 13-for-14. He made every kick inside the 50 yards. The only miss was longer than 50 yards.