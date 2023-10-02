Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'Too Small' Celebration vs. Panthers Was 'Message' to NFL

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson has become known for his viral celebrations, as the Minnesota Vikings star is no stranger to hitting the griddy.

On Sunday, he added another celebration to his repertoire.

After scoring his second touchdown of the game in a win against the Carolina Panthers, Jefferson hit the "too small" celebration often seen on the NBA hard wood with 5'9" cornerback D'Shawn Jamison covering him.

But the celebration was much more than a message to just Jamison and the Panthers.

Jefferson was putting the entire NFL on notice.

"I mean, that's a message to the league," Jefferson said when talking PFT's Mike Florio. "I'll go out there to show that it doesn't matter who's out there to stiff me. I'm gonna make a play, I'm gonna make a catch. I'm gonna do whatever it takes for my team to win."

It's been a season-long memo thus far for Jefferson, who has picked up right where he left off last year, reinforcing his title as the best receiver in the league. The All-Pro selection is leading the NFL in receiving yards with 543 to go along with 33 receptions and three scores.

Sunday's game was the first time this season he finished with under 149 yards, though he made up for it with the two scores.

And the Vikings needed every single bit of his performance—both on and off the field—to come out with their first victory of the season.

After Kirk Cousins threw a 99-yard pick-six, putting Minnesota in an early 7-0 hole, Jefferson was ready to step up as a captain and keep morale up on the sideline.

"Just keep stressing to keep going, you know?" Jefferson said. "It's a long game. It's a lot of time to go out there and make something happen(. So, it's really just don't get discouraged by the turnover or the bad plays that we have on the field. We just gotta reset and just have that confidence to go back out there, have a better drive and put points on the board."