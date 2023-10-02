Steelers' Flight Delayed by Mechanical Issue After Texans Loss; Cleared to Fly Home

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

For the second time in less than a week, the Pittsburgh Steelers' trip home from a road game has been delayed by charter plane trouble.

The Steelers' departure following Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans was delayed to "a mechanical issue," according to Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten.

The Steelers were cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh around 8:30pm, more than four and a half hours after the game ended.

The Steelers also ran into difficulties flying home last Monday after a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, when the charter plane made an emergency landing in Kansas City due to oil pressure issues in one of the plane's engines.

Sunday's flight was scheduled to depart at about 5 p.m. CT and was still on the ground two and a half hours later, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders.

Monday's incident also led to extensive delays in the team's return to Pittsburgh. According to defensive lineman Cam Heyward on Good Morning Football, the plane's departure on Monday was delayed by "about two hours" before takeoff, and the team waited "five or six hours" for a replacement flight from Kansas City.

The two situations took place on different planes, ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted. Saunders noted the team does not have a "dedicated aircraft."